Match Report: Martial On The Scoresheet As Manchester United March Past Crystal Palace

It ended in a win for Manchester United in Melbourne on Tuesday as the Red Devils completed a 3-1 routing of Crystal Palace.

United started the game with De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelöf, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial. The Spaniard goalkeeper returned to the lineup against Palace after missing out on a place in the lineup against Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

United started the game, with their first chance coming as early as the first minute as Anthony Martial tried his luck from distance.

He came close to finding the breakthrough when Fred found him in the box with a beautiful pass through the opponent's defence, but his shot was saved by Jack Butland with his fingertips, who got injured in the process.

But the French forward finally got the goal he deserved as he calmly brought down Dalot's cross with his chest before shooting it with venom past Edwards to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Crystal Palace got their first concrete chance to make things level when new signing Ebiowei glided past several United defenders before taking a shot aimed at the near post which De Gea parried away at the expense of a corner.

United couldn't extend their lead at half-time even though they were dominant throughout the half.

It was not long after the second half began, the Mancunian side doubled their lead.

Martial brought down Bruno's lofted pass to the ground before having a one-two with Sancho, then he found van de Beek on the right near the edge of the box who then squared it back to Rashford and the 24-year-old made no mistake in scoring in the open net.

Soon afterwards, Sancho scored a good solo goal after good link-up play with Martial yet again.

Veteran Joe Ward headed in Palace's consolation goal in the latter stages of the game, but by then the match had been practically won by the Red Devils.

The only downside from today's performance was the sending off of youth defender Will Fish, who was given the marching orders by the referee after he illegally stopped a Palace forward from a goalscoring position.

