ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Braunwyn Windham-Burke dating again after ‘first heartbreak’ with Victoria Brito

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is dating again after her “first heartbreak” with ex-girlfriend Victoria Brito.

“It was hard,” Windham-Burke, 44, told Page Six exclusively at Jill Zarin’s luxury luncheon in Southhampton on Saturday of her recent breakup.

“We were in two different relationships, unbeknownst to me. So I was giving 100 percent. I was in love, and what I thought it was, it wasn’t. And that’s hard.”

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star explained that since she only came out as a lesbian in December 2020, she is working through emotions that “most people experience at 16.”

“That being said, you know, I’m old enough to not sit in it. I know that you can be sad and still go out and have fun,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvJWf_0gkvmA6a00
Braunwyn Windham-Burke is getting back into the dating scene after her breakup with Victoria Brito.

“So back in the city, I went on a couple of dates this week. Like, I’m not going to sit home and cry. I did that during the pandemic. I’m done now. Put your lashes on, clip in some hair, get back out there!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWZ1S_0gkvmA6a00
The former couple began dating late 2021.

The mom of seven currently divides her time between New York City and Orange County, Calif., with her husband, Sean Burke, and their children: Bella, 21, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Curran and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

While Windham-Burke said being bicoastal is “incredibly easy,” she and Burke, who decided to stay married after she came out, are still finding their stepping as co-parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0ZoI_0gkvmA6a00
Windham-Burke explained how she and Sean Burke have had some “bumps in the road” when it comes to co-parenting.

“The co-parenting, we’re working through it,” she told us. “I wish I could say it was easy, but that’s not true for any parent. I mean, we’ve definitely had some bumps in the road. We are trying our best to navigate some very difficult situations that are coming up.

“The kids are in the same house, and we go in and out of it, and we really are trying to do our best. I say that … we’re taking the road less traveled, and it’s not always the high road, but yeah, I know we’re doing the best we can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvDNH_0gkvmA6a00
The reality star emphasized that she and Burke are doing the “best we can” with their kids.

The former Bravolebrity and Burke, 48, have both started seeing other people outside of their marriage, though she has been unlucky in love so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZn4W_0gkvmA6a00
Windham-Burke and Burke have started dating other people.

Page Six confirmed earlier this month that Windham-Burke and Brito called it quits.

“I am feeling all the things — heartbroken and sad, but I’m still sober, and that’s what matters,” the reality star told us at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him

Is this vindication for Noella Bergener? The last season of Real Housewives of Orange County revolved heavily around the return of Heather Dubrow. And what she did or didn’t do to the RHOC crew at her sushi party. Noella claimed that Heather pushed a producer while trying to kick everyone out of her house after […] The post Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Burke
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiancé’s Pedro Jimeno Claims Chantel Everett Took 275K From Their Accounts 5 Days Before Separating

There may be no turning back now for TLC’s favorite 90-day Fiancé couple Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett. TMZ reports that the two are headed for divorce court, as Pedro has filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage to Chantel. The newest season of the 90-day spin off The Family Chantel has foreshadowed their marriage being on the rocks, and when there’s smoke with reality couples, there’s usually fire.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartbreak#New York City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez rushed to marry Ben Affleck before he got ‘cold feet’: source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still on cloud nine after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. The lovebirds celebrated, Page Six is told, with pizza and Diet Coke on a private jet back to LA in the early hours of Sunday. And while J.Lo posted on her OnTheJLo newsletter Sunday that they were joined by their kids at the shock nuptials at a drive-through wedding chapel, Page Six is told that the only ones in attendance were Lopez’s child, Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Sera, 13. They have five kids in total between them. Emme has a twin brother, Max, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Celebrities react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding

Celebrity pals and admirers of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are congratulating the pair on their surprise wedding over the weekend. “Congratulations!” Vanessa Bryant commented on a photo of the “Marry Me” star — who rekindled her romance with Affleck in 2021 — in bed with her wedding ring on. “Love is patient and right on time. Congrats my darling,” TV personality Hoda Kotb wrote, while Brad Goreski commented, “Huge congrats! How wonderful!” “Happily Ever After💗💗💗💗,” trainer Tracy Anderson commented, while Kerry Washington left a slew of heart-eyed emojis. “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow and Kim Kardashian both commented with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy