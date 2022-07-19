ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Credit Card Skimmers Found Throughout Petaluma

Cover picture for the articlePeople may want to think twice before using their credit cards in Petaluma. Police are looking into...

KTVU FOX 2

7-Eleven customer finds credit card skimmer in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - A regular customer at an Oakland 7-Eleven convenience store discovered a credit card skimmer Sunday as he attempted to make a purchase. The store at 3500 Grand Ave. in the Grand Lake neighborhood is yet another target of scammers who aim to get personal information and steal credit or debit card numbers.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Credit Card Skimmers Located in Several Locations Around Petaluma

Authorities in Petaluma have identified several credit and debit card skimming devices at a bank and different 7 Eleven stores, the Petaluma Police Department said on Monday. Credit and debit card skimmers are devices used to collect cardholder information which can be used to make unauthorized purchases. According to Petaluma...
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Atm#Bank Of America
ksro.com

Four DUI Arrests in Petaluma in 24 Hours

Petaluma Police have made four DUI arrests within a 24-hour span. The first one occurred early Sunday morning when 22-year-old Eriberto Carreno-Gomez was cited for DUI after driving with no lights on East Washington Street at Edith Street. Then, on Sunday evening, police arrested 44-year-old Manuel Pablo Ortiz for DUI after his vehicle hit a tree in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Elm Drive. On Monday morning, 43-year-old Javier Reyes was arrested after almost crashing into the center delineators on Keller Street. Finally, 27-year-old Juan Antonio Gomez Amador was arrested Monday morning after he drove onto a median on North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway.
PETALUMA, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: July 15-17

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 15-17,...
RICHMOND, CA
ksro.com

One Charged with Murder of Novato Man in Downtown Petaluma

A pair of twins have been arrested in connection to the death of a Novato man. In the early morning hours of July 10th, 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Pena of Novato was killed in a baseball bat attack in downtown Petaluma. Police found Pena lying in the road, after a friend reported he’d been assaulted with a baseball bat. The two men arrested are Alejandro and Luis Sanchez of Petaluma. Police have charged Alejandro with murder, while his twin has been released with no charges filed. The twins did not know Martinez Pena prior to the assault. Authorities found his body in the road on Keller Street with multiple puncture wounds, as well as injuries from a baseball bat. Police are still looking for any witnesses of the attack, or anyone with video footage.
PETALUMA, CA
kgoradio.com

More Than $100M In Jewelry Stolen In Armored Truck Heist

More than $100 million in jewels have been stolen in a daring early-morning armored truck heist, authorities say. Although the FBI announced it on Sunday, the robbery took place on July 11th in San Mateo, California, where a Brink’s truck was transporting merchandise from a jewelry show to the Pasadena Convention Center.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo shelter-in-place order canceled after gas leak secured

(KRON) — A shelter-in-place order for parts of Vallejo has been lifted after a gas leak reported earlier was secured, according to a tweet from the City of Vallejo. Earlier, the Vallejo Fire Department had reportedly been investigating a hit to a gas line near 15 Howard Ave. Residents in the immediate area were told […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County Sheriff calls inquest into fatal Danville police shooting

(BCN) — Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Richard Wilson, who was shot and killed by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall in 2021. Hall is in prison after being convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced on March 4 to six years for the 2018 killing of motorist Laudemer Arboleda.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

