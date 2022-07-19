Credit Card Skimmers Found Throughout Petaluma

A pair of twins have been arrested in connection to the death of a Novato man. In the early morning hours of July 10th, 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Pena of Novato was killed in a baseball bat attack in downtown Petaluma. Police found Pena lying in the road, after a friend reported he’d been assaulted with a baseball bat. The two men arrested are Alejandro and Luis Sanchez of Petaluma. Police have charged Alejandro with murder, while his twin has been released with no charges filed. The twins did not know Martinez Pena prior to the assault. Authorities found his body in the road on Keller Street with multiple puncture wounds, as well as injuries from a baseball bat. Police are still looking for any witnesses of the attack, or anyone with video footage.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO