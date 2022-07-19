Firefighters overwhelmed by heat fighting farm fire

Drug busts on I-41 Updated: 49 minutes ago. Traffic stops prove to be an important tool against drug trafficking. Poll director Charles Franklin talks about the national Marquette University Law School Poll's findings. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Can we change climate change?. Updated: 1 hour ago. Is reversing climate change as...
Several democrats are running for U.S. Senate. The scene is located in the Town of Lawrence. Crews from multiple departments respond to the scene. The owner of River Tyme Tours and Bistro, Candice Mortara, says her business is hurting due to the Fox River low water levels.
A dog was wounded but no people were injured when around a dozen shots were fired into a St. Paul home overnight. The blaze of gunfire was reported at about 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Virginia Street, with officers helping the family rush a 4-year-old dog named Athena to a local emergency vet to treat a gunshot wound to its hind leg.
THICK black smoke billowing from the Hoover Dam has been captured on video following reports of an explosion at the national monument. Footage posted on social media shows a massive fireball growing at the Nevada landmark on Tuesday morning. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an incident where a UTV rider was shot after allegedly assaulting a DNR Warden in Forest County. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, on July 15 around 9:30 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)...
A 10-year-old child's body was found in Maryland on Monday, July 18 after she was reported missing while swimming near the Virginia border. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced that Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla's body was located near the location where she was last seen in the water in St. Mary's County.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 9.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since they became available in December, 2020. These include doses given as first and second shots and boosters to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents. Current vaccinations are hovering above all-time lows with the coronavirus pandemic in its third year.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office in southern Minnesota is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who is wanted on numerous warrants. Jacob John Friedrichs is wanted in Blue Earth County on a controlled substance warrant, along with a...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Southern Public Power District is sending a warning to customers after one of its work trucks was stolen. Officials tell Channel 8 everyone should be extra vigilant in case the thief tries to pose as an employee, to scam people in the area. SPPD...
HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a fiery crash near the Indiana-Ohio state line Friday. Oi La Ma, 24, of Fort Wayne died of Thermal Burns and Smoke Inhalation and his death was ruled accidental. It was around 5...
HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township. The 44-year-old...
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Gas prices are dropping for many places in the United States and Wisconsin has been no stranger to it. The average price for gas in the state is about $4.20, which is 30 cents cheaper than the national average. The state of Wisconsin also ranks 13th in the country for the cheapest gas prices.
An ATV accident claimed the life of an area man in St. Francois County on Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 51-year-old Brian E. Odle of Farmington was operating a 2010 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV north on Possum Hollow Road Monday night. The report states that...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state’s legal battle against PFAS contamination is expanding. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are taking legal action against more companies for contamination from so-called “forever chemicals” around the state. Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials say they don’t know when they’ll release their new wolf management plan after initially saying the document would be out this spring. The state Department of Natural Resources’ current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and calls for capping the...
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The license at a local car dealership is suspended and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) confirmed why. The order was issued to Sorenson Motors by the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Hearings and Appeals. WisDOT authorities explained the order was issued after...
THE STORY GOES LIKE THIS. In midcentury Wisconsin, two brothers of hearty Midwestern farmer stock were setting out to make their mark on the world. One went by the name of Blain, the other Mills – and they had a killer idea. They decided to start a store selling...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Online prisoner records show 59-year-old Eddie Tipton was released from prison Friday.
