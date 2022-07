An activist group that offered cash to anyone who saw the conservative Supreme Court justices is now planning on crashing this year's Congressional Baseball Game. The group, ShutDownDC, went as far as to say the charity game, set for July 28 at Nationals Park, could get nixed if enough people show up. The group shared a link for people to sign up. The link sends users to another activist group's website, the Now or Never collective, which is organizing the protest due to Congress's inaction on climate change.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO