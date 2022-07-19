Wichita Falls welcomes new Municipal Court Judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, appointed a new municipal court judge.

During Tuesday’s regular session meeting of the Wichita Falls City Council, Diane Dockery was appointed municipal court judge for the City of Wichita Falls.

Dockery will replace Judge Larry Gillen, who announced his retirement in April 2022 after 37 years of service to the City of Wichita Falls.

Dockery brings over three decades of experience to the bench, according to city officials.

“After extensive interviews with several candidates, we are elated to have Diane to serve as our next Municipal Court Judge,” Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls said. “Her over 30 years of experience led us to believe she is the right fit for our organization.”

The Wichita Falls Municipal Court is part of the Texas Judiciary, one of the three branches of government created by the Texas Constitution.

The role of the court is to provide a fair, independent, and impartial forum for handling and deciding fine-only criminal cases arising within the Wichita Falls city limits. These include traffic violations, minor penal code violations, and city ordinance cases.

The court provides all persons the right to trial by judge or jury and follows the procedures set forth under Texas law.