Between them, they are 64 years old. Last month, they had an extraordinary experience, a parenthesis in their banal student life in Tallahassee, Florida. June 19, Marven John, Chandler Ash and Hasim Smith discovered Paris, in the middle of Men’s Fashion Week. They weren’t there to stroll around like tourists: four days later, they opened and closed the Louis Vuitton fashion show, all to music.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO