Several years ago, I recalled looking for some excursions and events to introduce to my young children. One of the best-kept secrets in Michigan happened to be The Creature Conservancy, and it was located in Ann Arbor. Established in 2005, one of its first residents was Al (pictured above), who is significantly bigger today. Looking further into this nonprofit center, I was surprised to learn it relied exclusively on charitable donations.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO