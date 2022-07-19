ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

United Airlines to End Service with Sonoma County Airport

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a few months, United Airlines will indefinitely suspend its service out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport....

Thrillist

This California City Is the Gateway to Wine Country and Redwood Forests

Santa Rosa is a patchwork of hills, valleys, plains, and fields and fields of grapes. As the seat of Sonoma County, its location means one thing: wineries galore. Well, okay, two things if you throw in its convenient access to redwoods, the tallest and oldest trees in the country (no biggie). As one of the largest cities in California’s wine country, Santa Rosa is cosmopolitan enough to host boutique hotels, microbreweries, and hip coffee shops, but sleepy enough that it would be easy enough to wile away a day hiking the Redwood Coast.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Fit to take over Aquatic Center

Sonoma Fit has a lot of equipment: bench presses, squat racks, dumbbells upon dumbbells; but one of the accessories they don’t have is a swimming facility. That will change August 1 after Sonoma Fit’s acquisition of the Sonoma Aquatic Center in Agua Caliente. “It is with heartfelt gratitude...
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa and Windsor May Be Next to Ban New Gas Stations

Santa Rosa and Windsor could be the next cities in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Both councils are tentatively scheduled to consider the bans in August per recommendations from their planning commissions. Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Sonoma County-based Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said in a news release “Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems.” Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and, most recently, Cotati have already imposed moratoriums on new gas stations. Petaluma was the first in the country to do so in March of 2021. Sonoma County has a total of 138 gas stations.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Eater

This Popular Farmers Market Could Move or Close Due to Friction With Nearby Private School

Despite being one of San Francisco’s most popular Sunday food destinations, the Outer Sunset Farmers’ Market & Mercantile may be on the move. The disheartening news, first reported by SFGATE, comes as market organizer Angie Petitt faces off with the administration of St. Ignatius College Preparatory, a private school located on the street where the market occurs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Covid Cases May Soon Top Winter Surge

Health officials say the new Covid wave in the state could top the winter surge. Coronavirus levels tested in San Francisco’s wastewater are at higher levels now than during the winter according to experts at Emory University. The CDC says the newer BA5 subvariant is potentially more infectious than the Omicron strain and state officials believe at-home testing is also skewing Covid data as many cases are not officially logged. If you are not yet vaccinated, with the recommended booster shots, there are 6 clinics offering free vaccinations in Sonoma County today. Children aged 6 months to 4 years of age are also eligible for the Covid vaccine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Healdsburg’s Single Thread Named 50th Best Restaurant in the World

A Healdsburg restaurant once again makes the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Single Thread got the 50th spot, slipping from 37th place last year. It’s one of only three restaurants in the entire country to makes the top 50… the other two are in New York City. Single Thread’s ranking come just five months after they were forced to close for two months due to a duct fire.
HEALDSBURG, CA
7x7.com

Find rustic luxury at Northern California's 5 best glampgrounds

No other kind of resort does rustic luxury quite as well as a good glampground. And with the arrival of a handful of design-forward properties in the last few years, Northern California is now home to some of the best glamping around. From Big Sur’s OG Treebones Resort to the...
TRAVEL
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Winery in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley makes management changes

Bricoleur’s Vineyards’ vice president of marketing, Sarah Hanson Citron, has been promoted to chief operating officer. She co-founded Bricoleur Vineyards, located near the Sonoma County town of Windsor, with her parents, Mark Hanson & Elizabeth Wall Hanson. “Sarah is responsible for everything we do here at Bricoleur Vineyards....
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Experience the extraordinary with Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma County

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- When the sun sets, the stars come out--literally! This star-soaked outdoor space hosts Broadway talent and performers from around the globe. "We brought people from Peru, we brought people from Columbia, we were able to bring people from different parts of the United States," said Luis Salgado, Director/Choreographer of Let's Dance.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County to Decide New Evacuation Policy for Farm Workers in August

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are pushing back a decision on a new evacuation policy to next month. On Tuesday, Supervisors debated and heard public comment on creating a new policy to allow farmers back onto their property during mandatory evacuations if allowed to do so by public safety officials. Supervisors are also trying to balance that with protections for farm workers along with possible hazard pay. The board appears to be heading towards approving a pass program through the sheriff’s office along with other requirements for those seeking to enter evacuation zones. County staff will present the board with a new comprehensive plan on August 30th.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA

