Purple Alert issued for missing 22-year-old with autism last seen in Tampa a week ago

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
Tampa Police Department

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department asked for the public's help in locating a missing 22-year-old with autism after a Purple Alert was issued by FDLE.

Hiro Verdecia, per TPD, was last seen on Tuesday, July 12 at his home in the 4400 block of W. Iowa Avenue.

His family said the last time they had contact with Hiro was the following day, but he no longer has his phone.

"There have been reports that Hiro may have been in the 900 block of E. Fowler Avenue near the McDonald's and in the Ybor entertainment district since leaving his home," TPD said in a press release.

Hiro's family is concerned because he has been diagnosed with autism and does not have his medication with him.

Hiro is 5'9", weighs approximately 135 pounds, has a tattoo on his right arm of a yellow sunflower, and sometimes wears a patch or mask over one eye. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved forest green shirt, gray sweatpants, forest green sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.

If you have any information about Hiro's whereabouts you're asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130.

