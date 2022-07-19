ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo wants to be in the middle of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

By Jovita Trujillo
 1 day ago

Lizzo has seemingly moved on from Chris Evans and has another celebrity crush in mind- well two celebrities. The singer recently admitted to Andy Cohen that she wants to be a part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA, and is ready for them to give her a call.

The talented flutist was given topics in pop culture and asked to decide if she was about it or not in a segment called “About Damn Time or Don’t Waste My Time.” When she was asked about Kravis’ pervasive PDA she gave an interested “Oooo,” before saying, “Let me get in the middle of that.” “I sat next to them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it,” she told the Watch What Happens Live host. “It’s about damn time they call me,” she added.

The singer was also asked about Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress drama and the discord over whether or not the reality star ripped the dress. “Don’t waste my time,” Lizzo responded. “There’s people dying Kim,” she added with a laugh, referencing one of the best quotes in Keeping up with the Kardashians, history.

Lizzo is currently promoting her new album Special, which dropped July 15, 2022, and includes her TikTok hit song “About Damn Time.” In an interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music podcast, she shared her hopes that people will respect other women who like her out in the world.

“If you can love me, you can treat big Black women and people with respect out in the world, which I find doesn’t happen very often,‘” she said. “And I don’t want to be the token fat Black girl that gets the respect. I want to be able to put myself in a position where I can make this experience of life easier for people who look like me,” the 34-year-old added.

