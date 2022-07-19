ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 7.50 cents at $8.1750 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 20.50 cents at $5.9325 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 8 cents at $4.7850 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans decline 36 cents at 14.7025 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3550 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.08 cents at $1.7835 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $1.1187 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Wheat recovers from 5-month low; corn extends gains

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, rebounding after hitting five-month lows last week, boosted by strong import demand and a lack of any more news about the creation of a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s exports. Corn and soybeans rose on concerns over hot weather...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices remain under pressure | Thursday, July 21, 2022

As funds liquidate and weather forecasts look more favorable for crop development starting next week, grain prices remain under pressure. Nearby corn futures are now trading below the January lows, making new lows for the year. September corn is down 14¢. December corn is down 16¢. August soybeans are trading...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean markets move lower in a light day of trade | Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Fund selling and spec liquidation dropped futures into the close, while the wheat market ends the day mixed. The nearby corn futures held right at support, while soybeans fell through support late in the day. USDA announced one soybean sale to China early today. I expect to see more tomorrow when the USDA releases its weekly Export Sales report at 7:30 a.m. CT.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Grains
Benzinga

Nasdaq Rises More Than 300 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 3% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.23% to 31,764.51 while the NASDAQ rose 2.99% to 11,699.21. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.64% to 3,931.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose 2.9% on Monday....
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans ease for second day, wheat at 1-week high

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, pressured by expectations of beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest while wheat rose to a one week high on strong demand as the market waited for details on a Ukrainian export deal. "The...
AGRICULTURE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy