Dekalb, IL

Hometown Hero: Cate Cardella

By Peyton
949wdkb.com
 4 days ago

94.9 WDKB presented this weeks #HometownHero award to:. Thanks to Amanda from DeKalb for nominating Cate. She said:. "I've never met somebody who is so willing to give of themselves for their family, friends, colleagues, and community. From stepping up to...

www.949wdkb.com

97ZOK

Celebrate Christmas In July At Free Unique Fun Family Event In IL

Want to cool off on a hot summer day, how about celebrating Christmas in July?. Honestly up to this point, I thought Christmas in July was just a marketing plan for retail businesses to get holiday shopping in the minds of consumers during the summer months. Don't get me wrong, I believe it's a brilliant strategy. Who doesn't love that time of the year? To celebrate the halfway point definitely gets people excited.
ILLINOIS STATE
949wdkb.com

Jazz In The Night Will be July 27th In Waterman

Jazz in Progress will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27th at the Lions Park Pavilion in Lions Park, 420 S. Birch St. in Waterman, IL. The 18-piece community jazz band will play a variety of music including classic jazz standards, Swing-era, funk from the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as other favorites. The band will also feature a number of vocal and instrumental soloists from within the members of the ensemble.
WATERMAN, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Society
949wdkb.com

Kennay Farms Distilling To Hold a Special Event for Tapping Homefront IPA in Support of America’s Service Members and Veterans August 5th

Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle, Ill., which earlier this year announced it had joined the “Hops for Heroes” campaign to support the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels, will tap its version of the Homefront IPA on Friday, August 5th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. The release event is part of Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign that invites craft breweries of all sizes to brew its custom IPA recipe and donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the beer’s sales to the national nonprofit organization.
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Clint Black brings ‘Mostly Hits and the Mrs.’ tour to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Country superstar Clint Black plans on “Killin’ Time” in Rockford at the end of this year!. The Grammy-winning artist is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black and special guest Lily Pearl Black, with a stop on December 18 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Habitat for Humanity Accepting Homeownership Applications in August

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is working hard this summer to build houses and now is the time for potential homeowners to apply to be a part of the program. This summer has been a huge one for the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. Since they were able to break ground on the five new houses they are building this summer, they're been hammering and nailing but you know what? Now they need some homeowners!
ROCKFORD, IL
949wdkb.com

LIBRARY CONTINUES LOCAL JOB WORKSHOPS

Are you interested in local job opportunities? Are you tired of submitting too many online job applications? Join the DeKalb Public Library on Thursday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m., to learn about local, free resources that connect jobseekers with employers in the DeKalb area. Participants will learn about new ways to reach local employers with job openings and how to make themselves easily available to local businesses.
DEKALB, IL
#The Trash Squirrels
1440 WROK

The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let’s Get-Er-Done!

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
NewsBreak
Society
97ZOK

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
97ZOK

Very Popular West Coast Taco and Margarita Joint is Coming to Illinois

Mind-blowing smoked meat tacos and 'decadent' margaritas are about to change your life. California's hottest Baja-style taco joint is soon to become a new favorite. It's been a bit since I've been this excited about the opening of a chain restaurant. Everything I've read and everything I've seen about this new taco and margarita spot is outstanding.
CHICAGO, IL

