A strong set of large catfish continues to provide good summer angling on the Red River of the North. DEO Photo by Brad Durick. Catfishing continues to be good on the Red River in and around Grand Forks but has slowed some over the past week. The heat and a water color variation have made fishing a little tougher but it is still outstanding. There are still many big fish around to be caught with many in the 14-to-16-pound range with some running even bigger.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO