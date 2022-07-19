ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced 20 years for shooting Maryland Heights officer

By Monica Ryan, Joey Schneider
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for shooting a Maryland Heights police officer in June 2019.

Menius Ellis, 20, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault or attempt, serious physical injury or special victim, two counts of armed criminal action, and stealing an item of $150 in value or less and no prior stealing offenses.

Top story: Missouri officer dies after being shot during traffic stop

The shooting happened on June 20, 2019, when Ellis fired at Officer Cliff House and Officer Kevin Devine. Ellis was pulling on the door handles of parked cars when House approached him. He then fired at House and hit him in the upper thigh and in the groin. Devine then returned fire. After that, Ellis fired bullets at him. Ellis also admitted to stealing a purse with $50 in it from a vehicle.

Ellis entered this blind plea without any agreement with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His sentencing hearing has been set for July 18. He was 17 years old at the time of the incident.

“It’s good that this individual took responsibility for his violent actions in firing upon two uniformed police officers who were simply doing their jobs in investigating a petty theft,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “I am just thankful that neither officer lost their lives for doing their jobs.”

