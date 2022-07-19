ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis CITY SC partners with Lou Fusz ahead of inaugural season

By Joey Schneider, Kevin Ryans
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC has announced a new partnership with Lou Fusz Automotive Network ahead of the club’s inaugural season next year.

Through the partnership, the St. Louis-staple becomes the sponsor of the Lou Fusz Plaza and southeastern entry gate, Lou Fusz Automotive Network Gate at Centene Stadium.

“We are so excited to announce Lou Fusz Automotive Network as our club’s latest founding partner. I’m so proud of the new partnership with Lou Fusz, a family-owned business that is deeply committed to our community,” said STL CITY SC’s CEO & President Carolyn Kindle Betz. “With our shared pride in St. Louis, we’ll offer fans in our city a gathering space in the front yard of Centene Stadium that brings people together through the power of soccer.”

The Lou Fusz Plaza is a 125,500-square foot plaza located on the eastern side of Centene Stadium. The plaza will consist of a community meeting space, more than 24,000 square feet of green space and an outdoor trail. The plaza will also have a built-in concession stand with the capacity to serve people both outside and within the stadium.

“Though we are an automotive network, soccer runs deep through our veins, as we’ve had a presence in youth soccer throughout the St. Louis region for nearly 30 years. Together with St. Louis CITY SC, we’ll work to build a stronger and healthier community in an amazing soccer city,” said Lou Fusz Automotive Network President & CEO Randy Fusz.

Lou Fusz, one of the largest local car dealerships in the St. Louis area, has grown its footprint with athletics over the past several decades and is also the namesake of the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Creve Coeur.

Randy Fusz joined St. Louis CITY’s CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz and Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Moore for the announcement Tuesday outside the new Centene Stadium. For St. Louis City SC, the 2023 season will be the club’s inaugural Major League Soccer season.

