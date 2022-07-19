ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Ellington adopts 4-day work week

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxlfP_0gkvh6py00

ELLINGTON — Town officials will implement a four-day office schedule, effective Aug. 1, for a 90-day trial period.

The new schedule will shorten the workweek for most town offices to Monday through Thursday, but will extend the hours to 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.

The offices affected by the trial include the offices of the town clerk, finance, tax and revenue collector, risk and emergency management, assessor, first selectman, town planner, building department, fire marshal, recreation, and human and youth services, and the Ellington Senior Center.

Officials hope the extended hours on these days will benefit those who could not access town offices because of conflicting work hours.

The longer days and shorter weeks also will help town employees be more productive, effective, and efficient while improving their work-life balance.

The new hours will help the town save on HVAC and electricity costs, as well as attract new applicants for town jobs.

The drop boxes for the town clerk, assessor and tax collector will remain available for use after hours. Youth and recreation programs will run as scheduled, which includes Friday programming.

Once the 90-day trial period has ended, First Selectman Lori Spielman will evaluate the success of the new schedule before deciding if the change will be permanent.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Vernon council removes Housing Authority commissioner

VERNON — The Town Council voted Tuesday to remove Housing Authority Commissioner Karen J. Roy-Guglielmi from her position for inefficiency, with council members Teri Lynn Rogers and Ariana Nieves-Matias abstaining, and member Ann Letendre absent. WHAT: At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the council voted to remove Housing Authority Commissioner...
VERNON, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Town of Vernon using nip bottle funds to keep community clean

The tiny bottles of liquor you can buy at the package store are having a big impact on the town of Vernon. Vernon is using the surcharge on nip bottles, also known as airplane bottles, to beautify the town. Cities and towns receive five cents for every nip bottle sold and state law mandates that the funds be used for litter control and refuse reduction efforts. To that end, Vernon has partnered with two local non-profits that provide vocational training to people with disabilities, Next STEP and Opportunity Works.
VERNON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellington, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Ellington, CT
WWLP

Water use restrictions in effect Friday for West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.
thereminder.com

ZBA overturns Quaboag Riders decision

MONSON – After the Monson Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) continued a public hearing over the appeal of two enforcement orders against the Quaboag Riders on June 23 because of the size of the crowd that gathered, the board voted during its July 14 meeting to overturn both decisions in favor of the Riders.
MONSON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks picks construction manager for 2 projects

WINDSOR LOCKS — Downes Construction Co. has been chosen as the construction manager for the new senior center and police station, both to be built on Spring Street. The company was unanimously chosen by the Building Committee and First Selectman Harrington after reviewing all of the proposals and doing multiple interviews. The Board of Selectmen gave Harrington the go-ahead to hire the firm on Tuesday.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Hvac
Newington Town Crier

Newington police urge homeowners to be vigilant when hiring contractors

NEWINGTON – Police urged homeowners to be vigilant when hiring contractors after an 81-year-old woman was almost scammed out of $7,600 recently. Newington Police stepped in before the July 10 transaction was completed, after being notified on suspicion by the resident’s family. “It was a situation where an...
FOX 61

Officials begin to see impact of Conn. minimum wage increase

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut's minimum wage has increased from $13 to $14. While that's good news for workers—it adds an extra challenge to small businesses when inflation is already impacting operations. Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, State Representative Maryam Khan, and State Representative Edward Vargas gathered on Monday morning...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford agency signs off on plan for Silver Lane corridor

EAST HARTFORD — The Redevelopment Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan for the Silver Lane corridor, a step towards achieving the town’s vision for the area. The Silver Lane Redevelopment Area stretches from Mercer Avenue to Forbes Street, and focuses on development of parcels such as Silver Lane Plaza, Charter Oak Mall, and Futtner Farms.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Journal Inquirer

Vernon Starbucks votes to unionize

VERNON — Citing low pay and unfair treatment, employees of the Starbucks on Talcottville Road announced Monday that they have voted 13-1 to unionize. Employees of the Vernon branch announced the intent to unionize in May after a letter was posted to social media by Starbucks Workers United, a collective of employee-organizing unions across the United States, with the support of Rochester, New York-based Workers United Upstate.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Banks may be putting hold fee on your card when paying for gas

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices continue to be a problem for many households and depending on where you pay for your gas could determine how much money is really leaving your wallet. Gas prices are still high and if you are paying with a debit or credit card, banks...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

New head of Bristol Ending Homelessness Task Force continues mission

BRISTOL – As Donna Osuch steps back from a leadership position with the United Way of West Central Connecticut and the Bristol Ending Homelessness Task Force, Executive Director of St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol Christine Thebarge has taken the reins. Among some of the latest developments St....
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bloomfield Remembers Community Activist, Former Fire Commissioner

Jacqueline Massey-Greene, a former fire commissioner with the Blue Hills Volunteer Fire Department, died at the age of 68 on July 12. She was most recently known for her tenure as a fire commissioner and her platform, which emphasized accountability and transparency for the fire department. The plea for reform...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center receives check for more than $7,000

BRISTOL - Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center has received a check for more than $7,000 from the Southington Legion Kiltonic Post 72 Auxiliary in support of their veterans’ therapy program. The check, which was for $7,700 was presented June 8 to Shelly Whitlock-Pope, executive director at Shepard Meadows, by American...
Journal Inquirer

Enfield hires two new assistant principals

ENFIELD — When children go back to Hazardville Memorial and Prudence Crandall elementary schools in the fall, they’ll see new faces in the front offices. Nicholas Flynn has joined the district as the assistant principal for Hazardville Memorial Elementary School and Dawn Marchese is returning to Prudence Crandall as its new assistant principal. Both started their new positions on July 1.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
292
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy