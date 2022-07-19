Ellington adopts 4-day work week

ELLINGTON — Town officials will implement a four-day office schedule, effective Aug. 1, for a 90-day trial period.

The new schedule will shorten the workweek for most town offices to Monday through Thursday, but will extend the hours to 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.

The offices affected by the trial include the offices of the town clerk, finance, tax and revenue collector, risk and emergency management, assessor, first selectman, town planner, building department, fire marshal, recreation, and human and youth services, and the Ellington Senior Center.

Officials hope the extended hours on these days will benefit those who could not access town offices because of conflicting work hours.

The longer days and shorter weeks also will help town employees be more productive, effective, and efficient while improving their work-life balance.

The new hours will help the town save on HVAC and electricity costs, as well as attract new applicants for town jobs.

The drop boxes for the town clerk, assessor and tax collector will remain available for use after hours. Youth and recreation programs will run as scheduled, which includes Friday programming.

Once the 90-day trial period has ended, First Selectman Lori Spielman will evaluate the success of the new schedule before deciding if the change will be permanent.