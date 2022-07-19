ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers man sentenced to six years in prison for gun posession

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YrtQ_0gkvgWvE00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to six yers in federal prison after being found in possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Serdarryel Dave English Jr., 39, was also ordered to forfeit the gun and ammo used in the offense.

According to Court Documents, A Fort Myers police officer attempted to pull over English after his vehicle rolled through a stop sign in Fort Myers. As the officer attempted the traffic stop, the driver pulled away onto a side street. Soon after, the officer found the vehicle turned into a driveway where they would conduct a search of the vehicle.

The officer found a loaded handgun magazine between the passenger seat and door jam, right next to where English had been sitting. A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .380 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol. The firearm matched the magazine previously discovered.

Due to prior felony convictions, English was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

English’s case was investigation by the Fort Myers Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

