City receives its 28th Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement Award

July 20, 2022 By Cyndi Young Filed Under: Brownfield Radio Station Spotlight. Brownfield affiliate radio station KILJ Radio’s News Director Theresa Rose, presented the 2022 Brownfield Ag Youth Awards at the Henry County Fair held in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to Ethan Graber and Ava Lowery. Ethan is the son of Shelly and Kendal Graber. Ethan will be a sophomore at Mount Pleasant High School. As a freshman Ethan joined the FFA program and has received the program’s Star Green Hand Award. He has been elected as the chapter’s treasurer for the upcoming school year. Ethan is also the President of the of the Wayne Soil Savers 4H Club. In 2021 he represented District 20 at the 2021 Governors Charity Steer Show with the second highest selling steer raising over $32,000 for the Ronald McDonald House. Ava Lowery is the daughter of Matt and Lisa Lowery. She is a 2022 Mount Pleasant High School graduate where she was very active in FFA and various athletics. Ava is currently doing an internship with Henry County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She actually began her time with ISU extension last fall as part of a high school internship program. Ava is headed to Des Moines Area Community College this fall. After DMACC, she plans to further her education by studying Animal Science at Iowa State University.

