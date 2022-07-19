ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City receives its 28th Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement Award

Cover picture for the articleThe Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) announced Friday (July 15) that the City of Muscatine, Iowa, has received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financing Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June...

voiceofmuscatine.com

City releases monthly administrator report for June 2022

The monthly City Administrator Report to the City Council and Citizens of Muscatine is now available highlighting the many accomplishments by the departments of the City of Muscatine during the month of June. The City Administrator’s Monthly Report is intended to provide a brief summary of City activities, with links...
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Light agenda for Thursday evening’s City Council meeting

The Muscatine City Council will conduct two public hearings and vote on six action items in a rather light agenda for the final meeting of July when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (July 21 in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa. A...
MUSCATINE, IA
tspr.org

Lee County looking to build new health center

The Board of Supervisors has agreed to build a new headquarter for the county’s health department on nine acres of donated land west of Ft. Madison. Plans call for constructing a 15,000-square-foot building to house the health department and Emergency Management System. The building would provide new office space for the county health department’s 30 employees and space for up to four ambulance bays. Emergency vehicles will have access to major roads.
LEE COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

KILJ Radio recognizes youth in agriculture

July 20, 2022 By Cyndi Young Filed Under: Brownfield Radio Station Spotlight. Brownfield affiliate radio station KILJ Radio’s News Director Theresa Rose, presented the 2022 Brownfield Ag Youth Awards at the Henry County Fair held in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to Ethan Graber and Ava Lowery. Ethan is the son of Shelly and Kendal Graber. Ethan will be a sophomore at Mount Pleasant High School. As a freshman Ethan joined the FFA program and has received the program’s Star Green Hand Award. He has been elected as the chapter’s treasurer for the upcoming school year. Ethan is also the President of the of the Wayne Soil Savers 4H Club. In 2021 he represented District 20 at the 2021 Governors Charity Steer Show with the second highest selling steer raising over $32,000 for the Ronald McDonald House. Ava Lowery is the daughter of Matt and Lisa Lowery. She is a 2022 Mount Pleasant High School graduate where she was very active in FFA and various athletics. Ava is currently doing an internship with Henry County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She actually began her time with ISU extension last fall as part of a high school internship program. Ava is headed to Des Moines Area Community College this fall. After DMACC, she plans to further her education by studying Animal Science at Iowa State University.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf city council voted to vacate and sell unused city land to the developers of a controversial proposed housing complex on Devils Glen Road. The land in question is a small key-shaped piece of property located at 1200 Devils Glen Road at the site of...
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Become an Iowa substitute teacher July 23 & 24

Local school districts are struggling with a lack of substitute teachers, so to ease the shortage, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License for the state of Iowa. Many people believe you need a degree in education to fill these positions. In fact, anyone with an […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

County may join CenturyLink settlement

LEE COUNTY - A proposed $280,000 settlement with CenturyLink will be in front of the Lee County Supervisors on Monday. The agreement is being proposed as a settlement to litigation that CenturyLink initiated in 2020 after the communications company satisfied a judgment against it related to a construction project to expand and repave a road to and around the Iowa Fertilizer Plant in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

County to finalize contract for Meller property

LEE COUNTY - On Monday, the Lee County Board of Supervisors is poised to sign a contract that will bring the former Iowan Motel property under control of the county. At last week's meeting, the county officially accepted a quit claim deed from the Glen Meller family to acquire the property, but a contract is being required before the deed can be recorded with the county. The contract outlines the two parties' responsibility in the property transfer.
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Brings Back Mask Mandate

The CDC reports that the Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County has transitioned from medium to high. According to the Center for Disease Control, Linn County's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again. The official report says that the COVID Community Levels for the county are high. As per...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

1600 Burlington residents lose power Tuesday night

Burlington, IA- Roughly 1,600 Burlington residents lost power Tuesday night. The Burlington Beacon reports that about 1,600 Alliant Energy customers in Burlington lost power just after 9 PM Tuesday, July 19, and most had their power restored about 3 hours later. According to an Alliant Spokesperson, technicians determined the cause...
BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

2022 Washington County Fair Queen Crowned

The 2022 Washington County Fair Queen has been crowned. Katie Leichty of Wayland was named Washington County Fair Queen Sunday night, Maddie Peiffer was named Princess, and Ally Rees was named Miss Congeniality. During one of her two interview questions in the competition, she described her mother, Chris as the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Hoverally 2022 floats into Muscatine

An armada of hovercraft will be on the Mississippi River and on the Muscatine riverfront this weekend as the Hoverclub of America holds Hoverally 2022 at Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive in Muscatine. The old boat launch on the downstream end of Riverside Park will be closed to public use Thursday, July 21 through […]
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hoverally 2022 set for July 21-24 in Riverside Park; Downriver boat launch to be closed for event

A flotilla of hovercraft will be on the Mississippi River and on the Muscatine riverfront this weekend as the Hoverclub of America conducts Hoverally 2022 in Riverside Park. The old boat launch located on the downstream end of Riverside Park will be closed to public use Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24. Parking will also be restricted in the area of the old boat launch but a lane will be kept open for access to the parking lot near the basketball courts.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Group rolls back gas price to $2.38 for 2 hours

UPDATE 5 p.m. July 19, 2022: “Republicans’ records just don’t match their rhetoric—Iowa Republicans like Reps. Miller-Meeks, Hinson, and Feenstra all voted against legislation to combat price gouging by oil and gas companies and measures to cap insulin prices,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ryan Thomas said in response to the event. “If Republicans aren’t going to help lower costs for Iowans, they should get out of President Biden and Democrats’ way as they do the heavy lifting.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Suspect in officer involved shooting in Hancock County identified

Carthage, Ill.- Illinois State Police have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. The ISP has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Timothy Ostrander of Muscatine, Iowa. According to a news release, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KEYC

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
prestontimesonline.com

Fire at the Preston Country Store

At about 6AM on Friday, July 15th, the Preston Fire Department was called to a fire at the Preston Country Store. The fryer at the store had caught fire and the fire spread along the kitchen and front check out area. The store has smoke damage as well. All power is currently shut off to the building and the Preston Fire Department had quickly shut off the valves to the gas pumps. Many individuals around the community helped with items that need to be done with that day. For example, the frozen items were quickly loaded by a group of volunteers and are now housed at the Preston Meat Locker and the payroll was completed at the Preston Public Library using the computers and printers. There is no word yet on an approximate timeline for re-opening.
PRESTON, IA
KWQC

Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he displayed a gun at a Clinton hospital Tuesday. Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, was charged with first-degree harassment. The Clinton Police Department responded about 11:22 a.m. to Mercy One Medical Center at 1410 North 4th Street for a report...
CLINTON, IA

