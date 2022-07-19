Osceola County health officials issue blue-green algae bloom caution for Fish Lake

Sexton Park boat ramp (Osceola County)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is notifying residents of blue-green algae bloom caution for Fish Lake near Kissimmee.

On Tuesday the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County issued a heath alert after water tests showed the presence of the harmful toxins.

Officials learned of the blooms after water samples showed evidence of the possible contamination July 14.

Because blooms have the potential to produce toxins, health officials advise people to take the following precautions:

-Do not drink, swim, wade or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

-Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose or mouth

-Keep pets and livestock away from the waters where there is a bloom.

Blue-green algae is a common occurrence in freshwater environments throughout Florida and can appear year-round.

More information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications can be found here.

To report an algal bloom contact FDEP at 855-305-3903 or online.

