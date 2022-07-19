ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County health officials issue blue-green algae bloom caution for Fish Lake

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOaMr_0gkvgDOf00
Sexton Park boat ramp (Osceola County)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is notifying residents of blue-green algae bloom caution for Fish Lake near Kissimmee.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Tuesday the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County issued a heath alert after water tests showed the presence of the harmful toxins.

See map of area below:

Officials learned of the blooms after water samples showed evidence of the possible contamination July 14.

Because blooms have the potential to produce toxins, health officials advise people to take the following precautions:

-Do not drink, swim, wade or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

-Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose or mouth

-Keep pets and livestock away from the waters where there is a bloom.

Blue-green algae is a common occurrence in freshwater environments throughout Florida and can appear year-round.

More information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications can be found here.

To report an algal bloom contact FDEP at 855-305-3903 or online.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Osceola County, FL
Government
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Osceola County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Why are 100-degree days rare in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems like heat waves are becoming more common, especially for Europe. Just this past week, the United Kingdom experienced an all-time high of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Closer to home, Salt Lake City reached 107 this past Sunday, while Oklahoma City also hit an all-time high...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Green Algae#Blooms#Fish Lake#Cox Media Group
cw34.com

Brightline construction causing road closures throughout Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Construction of the Brightline Orlando extension and additional stations in Aventura and Boca Raton will cause lane and road closures throughout Florida for the remainder of 2022. Significant closures include the Fort Pierce and Savannah Road railroad crossing in St. Lucie County, which...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brevard County. The warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings for Volusia, Seminole and Flagler counties expired earlier Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola Fire Rescue & EMS Holds “Push Back” Ceremony in Poinciana to Place New Engine 65 Into Service

The Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS held a “Push Back” ceremony in Poinciana on Tuesday which placed a brand new Engine into service, Engine 65!. The “Push Back” ceremony, derived from the 19th-century traditions of the fire service where a new fire apparatus was washed and dried, then pushed back into the station bay. This tradition dates to before the automobile, when horses used in the fire service could not easily “back up” into the fire house with their wagon attached.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WESH

Teen suffers possible shark bite at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A teenager is in the hospital Tuesday evening recovering from a possible shark bite in Brevard County. According to Canaveral Fire Rescue, around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old man suffered injuries from a possible shark bite and was taken to Cape Canaveral hospital with minor injuries.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
sltablet.com

Lake County Updates Residents On Collection Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, is experiencing severe staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area and is diligently working to hire and train new staff as quickly as possible. As a result of these challenges, residents...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

OCPS announces more “A” schools

Fifty-six percent of Orange County Public Schools earned an “A” or “B” this year, according to the Florida Department of Education. The FDOE released recently the 2021-22 school and district grades. This is the first official letter grade release from the FDOE since the 2018-19 school year.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
101K+
Followers
114K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy