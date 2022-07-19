ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

$12M for affordable housing developments in Illinois

By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly $12 million is going toward affordable housing developments across the state. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Illinois Habitat for Humanity Accepting Homeownership Applications in August

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is working hard this summer to build houses and now is the time for potential homeowners to apply to be a part of the program. This summer has been a huge one for the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. Since they were able to break ground on the five new houses they are building this summer, they're been hammering and nailing but you know what? Now they need some homeowners!
newschannel20.com

Illinois reduces sales tax on school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is holding its first school supply sales tax holiday. From August 5 through August 14, the sales tax on most school supplies is reduced to 1.25%. That's a 5% decrease from the usual 6.25%. Items that qualify for the tax holiday include school supplies...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Real Estate
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
newschannel20.com

Wyndham City Centre owner wants to convert it to apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The future of Springfield's largest hotel is up in the air. The owner of the Wyndham City Centre says some rooms need to be converted into apartments to keep the building open. Downtown Springfield could soon look a little different if the owner of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CHICAGO READER

Drinking water in Illinois prisons is a crapshoot

As Chicago lays the groundwork for a new casino, people imprisoned in Illinois gamble with their health every time they take a drink of water. When most people think of places with poor drinking water, images of poor and underdeveloped countries spring to mind. That’s why the tragedy of Flint, Michigan, was so shocking: people wondered how that could happen in the United States. But it’s not uncommon—last year the Guardian reported that some 25 million Americans drink from contaminated water supplies. Some of those people are here at Stateville Correctional Center.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrant adults to include those aged 42 and up

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Illinois in March launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64. The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in May. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1, 2022. Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Developments#Illinoisan#Danville Senior Housing
ourquadcities.com

Jewelry retailer owes millions to vets, service members

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced that Harris Jewelry, a national jewelry retailer that targeted service members, will provide relief totaling $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, including over $750,000 in relief to Illinois consumers, according to a news release. As alleged in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield wards get redrawn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield officially has a new ward map after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Aldermen passed the measure to redraw the ward maps after seeing three different renditions. They went with the third draft. But the passage didn't come without controversy. Some aldermen say that they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

No smoking around Lincoln Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield aldermen on Wednesday night approved a no smoking zone around Lincoln Library. The ordinance prohibits smoking in the public area around the library, as well as the Municipal Center West. The measure goes into effect immediately.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois teams with Secret Service for crisis training

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Law enforcement officers never want to get caught off guard, so federal officials are now offering their services to make sure it does not happen. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is teaming up with the Secret Service. The partnership will provide training for worship groups, schools, hospitals and law enforcement. Training […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Ameren Illinois’ Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative Offers Customers Energy Saving Opportunities

July 20, 2022 – As temperatures heat up and residents and businesses begin to feel the pinch of higher power supply prices, Ameren Illinois is encouraging its customers to explore opportunities to save energy and money through its Energy Efficiency Program. One such offering is the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ). Through HEIQ, qualifying customers can receive a free Home Energy Assessment, which will help identify areas where a home is losing energy, and cost-effective ways to upgrade the home, possibly at no cost to the customer.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Governor JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19. He received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing after being notified of several close contacts testing positive. The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. He will be working...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX 2

As Covid threat rises, Illinois data gets murky

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for Covid-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic. With...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy