$12M for affordable housing developments in Illinois

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is working hard this summer to build houses and now is the time for potential homeowners to apply to be a part of the program. This summer has been a huge one for the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. Since they were able to break ground on the five new houses they are building this summer, they're been hammering and nailing but you know what? Now they need some homeowners!

21 HOURS AGO