ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

A mystery ingredient in bears' blood could supercharge human muscle growth

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BWnP_0gkvfyTf00

Researchers at Hiroshima University have found that blood in hibernating black bears contains a component that allows the creature to hibernate without any muscle loss. However, the component remains a mystery to the researchers.

Haven't you always wondered if there was something that could keep your body in shape, even as you took a well-earned break from your gym routines? A week is okay, but stay away for a bit longer than two or three weeks, and you'll start from scratch again. Your body simply forgets the effort you had put in and loses the muscles previously worked upon.

If this is something that continues to bug you, you will be pleased to know that you are not alone. Associate Professor at Hiroshima University, Mitsunori Miyazaki, began his research journey with this singular aim to find out exactly why muscles deteriorate so quickly and what can be possibly done to stop it.

The destruction mechanism

Muscle mass in the body is the balance between the muscle synthesis and destruction process, both of which are at play. However, when muscles are not used for a while, the impact of the destruction mechanism is more pronounced. Previous research studies have shown that enzymes like Muscle RING-finger protein-1 or fondly called MuRF-1 have a role to play in reducing muscle mass.

On the other hand, insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) has been associated with maintaining muscle mass in hibernating animals like bears. Miyazaki and his team were looking at this factor that has previously been found to vary with seasons. However, during their study, the researchers found that the variation could be a result of other factors and not a means to maintain muscle mass in the bears.

Looking for the secret ingredient

To find out more about what helps hibernating animals maintain their shape, Miyazaki and his research team cultured human skeletal muscle cells in serum extracted from the blood of hibernating Japanese black bears. The researchers found the serum promoted the growth of the protein component of the cells in the 24 hours following the treatment. However, this growth was not observed when the cells were infused with the serum collected from bears during the active summer months.

The researchers concluded that the ingredient that allows muscles to grow during hibernation is present in the blood during winters, not summers. The only problem is that they do not know what exactly it is.

“By identifying this ‘factor’ in hibernating bear serum and clarifying the unexplored mechanism behind ‘muscles that do not weaken even without use’ in hibernating animals, it is possible to develop effective rehabilitation strategies in humans and prevent becoming bedridden in the future," Miyazaki said in the press release.

The research findings have been published in the journal PLOS One.

Abstract

Hibernating bears remain in their dens for 5–7 months during winter and survive without eating or drinking while staying inactive. However, they maintain their physical functions with minimal skeletal muscle atrophy and metabolic dysfunction. In bears, resistance to skeletal muscle atrophy during hibernation is likely mediated by seasonally altered systemic factors that are independent of neuromuscular activity. To determine whether there are components in bear serum that regulate protein and energy metabolism, differentiated human skeletal muscle cells were treated with bear serum (5% in DMEM/Ham’s F-12, 24 h) collected during active summer (July) and hibernating winter (February) periods. The serum samples were collected from the same individual bears (Ursus thibetanus japonicus, n = 7 in each season). Total protein content in cultured skeletal muscle cells was significantly increased following a 24 h treatment with hibernating bear serum. Although the protein synthesis rate was not altered, the expression of MuRF1 protein, a muscle-specific E3 ubiquitin ligase was significantly decreased along with a concomitant activation of Akt/FOXO3a signaling. Increased levels of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) were also observed in hibernating bear serum. These observations suggest that protein metabolism in cultured human myotubes may be altered when incubated with hibernating bear serum, with a significant increase in serum IGF-1 and diminished MuRF1 expression, a potential target of Akt/FOXO3a signaling. A protein sparing phenotype in cultured muscle cells by treatment with hibernating bear serum holds potential for the development of methods to prevent human muscle atrophy and related disorders.

Comments / 90

BYBY
1d ago

I can see it now, human-bears that don't lose muscle mass but who all of a sudden start to hibernate through the winter.

Reply(9)
27
Papa Smurf
1d ago

Side effects include:Excessive hair growth Need for long winter napsA uncontrollable need to "do it in the woods"Grunting...

Reply
17
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Atrophy#Bears#Skeletal Muscle#Muscle Growth#Hiroshima University
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy