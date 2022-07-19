Richmond police patrol activity report: July 15-17
1 day ago
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July...
VALLEJO (KRON) – A lockdown of John Finney High School in Vallejo was lifted midday Wednesday after a shooting occurred in the area this morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The shooting was reported in the area of the 1300 block of Amador Street around 9:24 a.m. A...
RICHMOND, Calif. - Two teenage boys with gunshot wounds walked themselves into a Richmond hospital Tuesday night, according to police. Richmond police said around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at a park in the Hilltop Green subdivision. While investigating the incident, officers said two teens walked...
(KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt House Tuesday night, shortly after 6:00 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting. The victim, a 28-year-old Mississippi resident, was later located at an area hospital.
(KRON) — Officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department arrested an unknown number of suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery that took place in a Best Buy parking lot Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the department. The suspects were also found to be in possession of several guns, including an AR-15 rifle.
(BCN) — Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the slaying of a 20-year-old woman in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon while another suspect remains at large. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of Albany and Astor drives on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a woman […]
LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested.
Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim.
The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say.
Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area.
Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop.
Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A 29-year-old Hayward man was arrested after a series of thefts in a local boating community, the Alameda Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Authorities say the unidentified subject has been stealing boat equipment in Alameda since May. Last week, officers found...
Berkeley police arrested a man and woman Friday afternoon, and found a gun they allegedly discarded, in connection with an auto burglary investigation spanning cities across the Bay Area. Video credit: ACSO — The Alameda County sheriff’s office airplane, which had originally begun to follow the suspect vehicle in Oakland,...
(BCN) — Richmond Police Chief Bisa French has been reinstated by the city after being on administrative leave since October after she and her husband — Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French — were accused of abusing their daughter’s boyfriend. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt tweeted Wednesday morning, “Speaking for myself, I’m glad to have Bisa back. I think she’s been a great police chief and she will continue to be, and I’m glad to have her back at work. I think she’s very well respected.”
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, at about 7:10, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs at Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) intake were notified about an unconscious and unresponsive arrestee in the sally-port area. The person, who was arrested by the San Pablo Police Department, was transported to MDF by a jailer, who...
Oakland police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the Sunday confrontation in which two suspects approached the car of rideshare driver Kon “Patrick” Fung, and fatally shot him. Fung was killed in an apparent robbery attempt near his home in Oakland's Little Saigon, and the police are seeking the public's help in ID-ing the suspects. [NBC Bay Area]
San Francisco police arrested a 41-year-old man Saturday who ABC7 said appeared in a viral video in June 2021 riding a bicycle through a Walgreens store and filling a trash bag with goods. The San Francisco Police Department called him a "prolific retail burglary suspect" and believe he has recently...
Two stolen cars were recovered in Piedmont on July 14 and both had multiple juveniles in them when they were pulled over. The first happened at 6:46 a.m. when the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system received a hit on a red 2019 Hyundai Elantra reported stolen out of Oakland. The vehicle was spotted near Wildwood and Grand avenues. Piedmont Police stopped the vehicle on Winsor Avenue and police found four people (three juveniles and one adult) in the car, according to Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan.
VALLEJO – After Vallejo police Officer Ryan McMahon chased, beat, Tased and shot Ronell Foster, killing him in 2018, different evaluations came to different conclusions about whether his actions were within department policy, with administrators contradicting the findings of internal reviews, according to newly released records. In particular, those...
The Emeryville Police Department received reports of a man shot at the Hyatt House on Shellmound Street (not to be confused with Hyatt Place located nearby at the Bay Street Shopping Center). The shooting occurred last night at 6:09 p.m.. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of a shooting.
(BCN) — Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Richard Wilson, who was shot and killed by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall in 2021. Hall is in prison after being convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced on March 4 to six years for the 2018 killing of motorist Laudemer Arboleda.
STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A homeless woman was taken into custody for allegedly killing her lover by setting his tent on fire. According to the Stockton Police Department, on July 7 at around 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were inside a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough when the suspect allegedly lit the tent and the two victims on fire. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the male died from his wounds.
