New Orleans, LA

New Orleans & Company Hosts Job Fest – July 25

By Tatum Arbogast
whereyat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new job to get you headed on the right career path in an industry you love, or maybe you're on the hunt for a new job to simply spice up your life? Whatever it may be, New Orleans & Company is hosting an event for New Orleans professionals...

www.whereyat.com

fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell declares July 20 as ‘Queen Sugar Day’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans honored the cast and crew of the hit television series “Queen Sugar” by declaring July 20 as Queen Sugar Day. As the cast, crew and critically-acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrapped up production, Mayor LaToya Cantrell bestowed DuVernay with a Key to the City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Backpack Distribution At Xavier University Set for July 30

The 2022 NOLA Back 2 School Fest presented by Shell will provide 4,000 students in grades K-6 with free backpacks filled with essential school supplies. The giveaway will be held – Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Xavier University Center, 4980 Dixon St, New Orleans, on Xavier’s south campus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

Best Things to Do in New Orleans this Weekend

See what the city of New Orleans has to offer this weekend! From cocktails to jazz, this weekend has everything you need for a relaxing or lively break. The New Orleans River Fest will return to the Crescent City on July 23. NOLA River Fest celebrates the history and contributions of the Mississippi river in the city of New Orleans. There will be live music, speakers and panels, tours, local food vendors, bars and more. This year's festivities will take place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Entry into the festival is free of charge, and the event will be livestreamed on Facebook. Brands will also have the opportunity to sponsor the event. Visit the NOLA River Fest website for more information. You can also contact info@nolajazzmuseum.org.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

A New Orleans Bourbon Ambassador Makes a Mark

Following the rail fences along the rolling hills of Loretto, Kentucky, I entered Star Hill Farm's open wrought iron gates, welcomed by Maker's Mark distillery as an honored dignitary. But more importantly, I went to retrieve bottles of cask-strength bourbon from my personal barrel—a seven-year endeavor coming to fruition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Hotels#Internship#Graphic Design#New Orleans Company#Lcmc Health
verylocal.com

Haunted NOLA: The ghostly hands of children at the Gally House

The group wanders off Toulouse Street and into a parking lot lit by security lights and a waning moon. One by one, they step up and extend their arms into a lone window set in the concrete wall, partially blocked by four iron bars that mark it as the prison it once was. Some jerk their hands away, convinced their hands have been grasped by the ghosts of enslaved children who died while locked in these former slave quarters during the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1853.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Metairie Big Lots Store to Reopen

METAIRIE — The Big Lots at 7135 Veterans Memorial Boulevard will reopen on July 23. To mark the occasion, the discount retailer will offer special discounts and promotions. The event begins at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots experience back to Metairie following repairs made to...
METAIRIE, LA
neworleanslocal.com

Fidelity White Linen Night 2022

White Linen Night is an annual celebration of New Orleans’ longstanding and ever-growing art scene. Benefiting the Arts District’s non-profit organization and hosted throughout the Arts/Warehouse District, White Linen Night features an evening filled with exclusive performances and exhibitions, gallery showings, and more. White Linen Night Events. With...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
whereyat.com

NOCHI Announces Open House

The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) will be hosting an Open House event this coming Thursday, July 21, to share information about its 6-Month Certificate Program. NOCHI's 6-Month Certificate Programs. NOCHI's 100 day certificate program allows for aspiring professionals to gain quick expertise in the fields of culinary...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Keeping the culture alive

A recent second-line marked the opening of a new location of The Backstreet Cultural Museum at 1532 St. Philip St. in the Treme neighborhood. The old location, where the second-line began, had been closed since Hurricane Ida toppled trees onto it in August 2021, damaging its roof. The museum holds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Block-long mural depicts businessman Troy Henry's family legacy on a grand scale

It may be the biggest family portrait ever. Businessman and former mayoral candidate Troy Henry commissioned a mural that stretches almost the length of a football field, from Religious Street to Tchoupitoulas Street. The two-story-tall painting, by artist Kentrice Schexnayder, pays homage to Henry’s forebears, friends and personal heroes. Every detail ties into his family’s multigenerational New Orleans experience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Back to the Beach? Proposal submitted to redevelop Pontchartrain Beach

NEW ORLEANS — The Pontchartrain Beach Foundation announced its proposal to lease the Pontchartrain Beach site and redevelop it into a new recreation area. The PBF says it hopes to restore and enhance the beachfront, with plans for separate waterfront coves for motorized and non-motorized boats, a renovated fishing pier, a beach volleyball area, a dog park and areas for food trucks and other amenities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Arc of Greater New Orleans Announces New Executive Director

Arc of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has hired Dr. Mary Ann Ross to fill the role of executive director. The appointment will begin in August 2022. Ross brings more than 20 years of experience in the fields of mental health, reentry,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Developers break ground on Grove Place affordable housing complex

Developers, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso, members of the Hollygrove Neighborhood Association and other officials broke ground Tuesday (July 20) on the Grove Place affordable housing development. City officials and the developer touted the planned Grove Place community as providing affordable rents for 32 households in an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

