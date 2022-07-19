New Orleans & Company Hosts Job Fest – July 25

See what the city of New Orleans has to offer this weekend! From cocktails to jazz, this weekend has everything you need for a relaxing or lively break. The New Orleans River Fest will return to the Crescent City on July 23. NOLA River Fest celebrates the history and contributions of the Mississippi river in the city of New Orleans. There will be live music, speakers and panels, tours, local food vendors, bars and more. This year's festivities will take place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Entry into the festival is free of charge, and the event will be livestreamed on Facebook. Brands will also have the opportunity to sponsor the event. Visit the NOLA River Fest website for more information. You can also contact info@nolajazzmuseum.org.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO