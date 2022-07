MCALLEN, Texas – Josh Mejia, the new president and CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, wants to hear from businesses in the city. In the May edition of the chamber’s monthly magazine, titled McAllen Chamber, Mejia introduces himself to members with a Letter from the President. He says that as president and CEO he sees his primary role as being the “biggest advocate and resource” for McAllen businesses.

