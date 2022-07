STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – St. George’s Postcard Memorial, a space created for reflection about the tragedy of 9/11, has fallen into disrepair. The area of reflection -- located on the water in a spot where there was a clear view of the Twin Towers before they were destroyed -- is a heavily traveled space, mainly by tourists; workers of nearby construction sites; residents walking the esplanade on a moonlit night; and by commuters walking to and from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO