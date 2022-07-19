ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Penske Media Corp. and Getty Images Set Photo Distribution Partnership

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmArw_0gkveYl600

Click here to read the full article.

Penske Media Corp. and Getty Images have set a partnership for photographs that will include Getty representing PMC ’s growing collection of exclusive images from Variety , WWD, Rolling Stone, Billboard and other brands.

Getty Images will host and represent its library, including over five million images from its legendary historical archive, as well as ongoing, newly created entertainment content. The companies will partner on editorial coverage of news and events and in distributing content from the many events produced by PMC brands.

“Getty Images has unmatched capabilities to seamlessly cover and distribute content from our global events. Their comprehensive coverage and archive are vital for our brands to draw upon to enhance and complement our visual storytelling. We are excited to partner with the preeminent provider in this space,” said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Penske Media Corp.

Getty Images will begin distributing PMC images on its platform in the fall.

“It is a privilege to once again exclusively collaborate with the team and legendary brands at Penske Media,” said Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images. “Penske Media shares our commitment to delivering superior and innovative content to the world and we are excited to support and represent their world-class brands, events and archive.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Allen Media Group Acquires Black News Channel for $11 Million

Click here to read the full article. Byron Allen already gives people the weather. Now he’s offering the news to go with it. Allen Media Group, the consortium of media companies that includes the Weather Channel, has purchased the assets of the Black News Channel, a Tallahassee, Florida outlet controlled by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan that declared bankruptcy in March. Allen intends to use the new purchase to build an audience of Black consumers at a time when the media and advertising industries have grown increasingly conscious of trying to reach diverse communities and populations. “We are excited to have been...
ECONOMY
Variety

‘Game of Love’ Watch2Earn Platform MContent Sets Strategic Partnership With ‘Quant’ Outfit Goldfinch (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Decentralized content ecosystem MContent has set a five-year strategic partnership with London-based indie producer and financier The Goldfinch Group. Under the terms of the deal Goldfinch becomes the content sourcing, funding and production arm of MContent in Europe, which includes a first look deal on all forthcoming Goldfinch productions. Goldfinch will leverage its expertise to assist MContent in acquiring catalogue content for the service which will include feature length films, television series, and short form content, pre-buying a select number of titles along with commissioning and producing originals; all of which are destined for...
BUSINESS
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foursquare#Netflix#Pmc#Penske Media Corp#Getty Representing Pmc#Wwd#Rolling Stone#Variety First Person#Mrc
TechRadar

Zee's metaverse centre gets new talent - Boost for novel content

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), which is behind the popular streaming platform Zee5, unveiled last May its Technology and Innovation Centre at Bengaluru to build the metaverse network for the company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models. And yesterday, Zee onboarded more than 100 campus graduates...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Batista Hired As Chief Digital Officer of Exile Content Studio

Daniel Batista has been tapped as chief digital officer of Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio. In the role, Batista will oversee the podcast and digital content studios at the Spanish-language media studio. Batista comes to the position after serving as co-founder of Zoe Saldaña’s digital media studio BESE and consulting on new revenue streams for actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez and producer Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

Can Amazon's Prime Video Finally Convince Consumers to Cut the Cord?

Cable and satellite subscriptions are dropping at a record rate. Prime Video has the second-biggest market share among streaming services. The company has added unique services to directly replace cable channels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NFL
Variety

Rebecca Balding, ‘Soap’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actress best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a battle with ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

Netflix to Launch New Password-Sharing Payment Plan in 5 Countries

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is trying a new way to get paid by password-borrowing freeloaders. The company is rolling out an option in five Latin American countries under which customers can enable access from an additional home legitimately, for an extra monthly fee. Starting next month, Netflix will launch an “add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. That will add the ability for anyone in each additional home to stream Netflix on any device, at a price lower than a full standalone membership. That comes after the streamer in March rolled out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Jordan Peele Shuts Down Fan Who Called Him the Best Horror Director of All Time: I Won’t ‘Tolerate John Carpenter Slander’

“Nope” director Jordan Peele thought it might be taking things a little too far when a fan proposed he could be the best horror director of all time. “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?” wrote comic book creator Adam Ellis Wednesday morning on Twitter. “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”
MOVIES
Variety

Sport’s Biggest Names Look to Discuss Ever-Evolving Athletic World at Variety Sports and Entertainment Breakfast

Some of the top names on America’s sports landscape are ready to share their insights at the Variety Sports and Entertainment Breakfast presented by City National Bank, set for July 21 at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. From groundbreaking athletes to top industry heads, the morning looks to paint a vivid picture of today’s sports and entertainment scene.
SPORTS
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy