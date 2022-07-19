Penske Media Corp. and Getty Images Set Photo Distribution Partnership

Click here to read the full article.

Penske Media Corp. and Getty Images have set a partnership for photographs that will include Getty representing PMC ’s growing collection of exclusive images from Variety , WWD, Rolling Stone, Billboard and other brands.

Getty Images will host and represent its library, including over five million images from its legendary historical archive, as well as ongoing, newly created entertainment content. The companies will partner on editorial coverage of news and events and in distributing content from the many events produced by PMC brands.

“Getty Images has unmatched capabilities to seamlessly cover and distribute content from our global events. Their comprehensive coverage and archive are vital for our brands to draw upon to enhance and complement our visual storytelling. We are excited to partner with the preeminent provider in this space,” said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Penske Media Corp.

Getty Images will begin distributing PMC images on its platform in the fall.

“It is a privilege to once again exclusively collaborate with the team and legendary brands at Penske Media,” said Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images. “Penske Media shares our commitment to delivering superior and innovative content to the world and we are excited to support and represent their world-class brands, events and archive.”