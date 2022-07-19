ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who was the national high school girls track and field athlete of the year in 2021-22?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 1 day ago
Earlier we took a look at 20 of the top high school girls track and field athletes in the nation in 2021-22.

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think was the top high school girls track and field athlete in the nation in 2021-22.

Girls track and field voting will conclude Tuesday, July 26, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(Natalie Cook photo by Tommy Hays)

