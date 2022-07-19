Head-on crash shuts down 1 lane on Rivermont Avenue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A driver was hospitalized after hitting a Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle. Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 5:44 p.m. on Thursday. They said this happened while a Franklin Co. Sheriff's Deputy was helping with a disabled vehicle in the 400 block...
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed VA-40 in Rocky Mount near Booker T. Washington HWY; VA-122N/S. Drivers can expect delays. According to VDOT, Route 122 is also experiencing unknown lane impacts.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Be on alert for a new road closure that will affect your nightly commute on Tuesday. Virginia Department of Transportation's Salem District said there is a new closure at Route 652 in the 2500 block of Mountain Pass road. They said there is a...
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Halifax County may run into delays after a tractor-trailer crash. Around 8:30 Monday morning, the Virginia Dept. of Transportation said a tractor-trailer had crashed on Route 58 East near Route 730, Ramble Road. Lane closures were in place to avoid the crash.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Augusta County. According to police, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 222. One person has been confirmed dead and at...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash that happened on I-81 Monday afternoon. According to VSP, at least one other person was injured in the single-vehicle crash. The crash is still under investigation. Check back here...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 20-year-old man lost his life early Sunday morning following a crash involving a sports car in Franklin County. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just after 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 on Brick Church Road, about 1.5 miles west of Route 220.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on Route 60 left a Lynchburg man dead on Sunday morning. According to Virginia State Police, the driver, Damien M. Waugh, 22, was not wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle ran off the highway and down a steep embankment where it struck several trees. Waugh died at the scene, according to VSP.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Calling all donut lovers! Downtown Lynchburg is getting a new donut shop. Hill City Donuts is opening in the old Mama Crockett's shop on 5th Street. An employee said they're hoping to open within the next month. They will have more information about the shop...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two women are facing charges after a deputy found them in a vehicle stolen from Roanoke County, along with items that were taken from a Franklin County construction site early Monday morning. At approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, July 18, the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man died when his car ran off the roadway and into an embankment in Amherst County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Richmond Highway. State police were notified about the crash around 8 a.m....
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday in Augusta County. Police say the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 222 mile marker. A state trooper stationed at the 221 mile marker saw a 2006...
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (July 17) at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Mazda was identified as Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, Va. Mr. Torres was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A hit-and-run investigation involving a horse and buggy in Campbell County is underway. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the incident on Red House Road in Rustburg on Monday night. Deputies say the driver struck the buggy and fled the scene. While neither the...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person they believe is involved with a theft from Lowe's in Madison Heights. On May 19, deputies said the individual left Lowe’s in an older model dark gray or black Dodge Dakota pickup with a gray hood.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody for the death of a woman in Halifax County Tuesday night. 19-year-old Austen Tyler Carson has been charged with second-degree murder. About 9:40 p.m. July 19, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting in...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular Mexican food restaurant is closing its doors for the last time in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Mi Patron will serve their customers for the last time at the location on Wards Road. Mi Patron did not share a reason as to why they are closing...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hometown community is trying to move forward after one of their own was killed in a car crash. In June, Virginia State Police say, two people were in a car driving the wrong way on Route 460 in Botetourt County, when the driver hit and killed a thirty-year-old Blacksburg man.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman is dead and a 19-year-old has been charged with murder, after a shooting in Halifax County. It happened Tuesday night at a home in the 4000 block of Mountain Road in Halifax. "I just hope it don't ever happen again," David Hester,...
