North Carolina tattoo shop gives away free tattoos for abortion rights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 100 people showed up Monday to Green Light Tattoo in Plaza Midwood for free tattoos supporting reproductive rights.

The tattoos were free with a cash donation. All proceeds will go to Carolina Abortion Fund .

Melissa Easley was among those getting new ink to support reproductive rights. Clients can choose one of a couple of dozen designs from Ruth Bader Ginsburg to a uterus in the shape of a snake. Easley picked a “FIGHT ON” design.

“Women go through this all the time,” Easley said. “So the little pain I can go through to help support women is good for me.”

Carolina Abortion Fund helps pay for abortions in North and South Carolina. People like Kris Brooks said the event gives them a chance to support the cause and get new ink.

“However, I can give back or just be involved in a way that I think will help women and all people who can reproduce because it’s not just women’s issue; a lot of people live outside the binaries,” Brooks said.

After the Supreme Court ruling ending federal protections for abortion access, Green Light owner Troy Johnson wanted to find a way to support locally. He and other artists donated their time and skills.

“We decided to come in on one of our days off and donate a whole day of artists,” Johnson said. “Anything you believe in, get out there and get active in it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.