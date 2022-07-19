ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer Enki Pro Review

By Chris Coke
IGN
 2 days ago

Razer just released the successor to one of the best gaming chairs available today with the Razer Enki Pro. The original Razer Enki surprised me, looking much like every other racing seat but turning out to be one of the most comfortable chairs I’ve ever used. The Enki Pro upgrades that...

www.ign.com

pocketnow.com

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 Laptop is currently 60 percent off!

Lenovo is one of the best laptop manufacturers in the world, as the company has delivered great products listed among the best options in 2022. Of course, these listings include models like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano or the Lenovo Yoga 7i. Still, you can also get more affordable models that will deliver great performance at a more affordable price. In other words, we’re talking about the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, which now sells for just $386 after the latest discount.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 smartphone reviewed (Video)

The new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and now we have a review video. The review video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone and its range of features. ﻿. As...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Review: Now With 3D Effects, and Razer Chroma (GIVEAWAY!)

For those looking to create a stylish and customizable lighting solution for their home, the Govee Glide Hexa Pro lights will offer a plethora of options. But whether you're looking to heavily customize a gaming room or add some subtle flavor to your home, it can adjust as needed. Additionally, the newest 3D effects further add another layer of value to further compete with the likes of Nanoleaf.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Razer Enki Pro Review#The Razer Iskur
The Verge

The powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is at an all-time low

If you need something more powerful than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is available on Amazon right now for its lowest price to date. Regularly $2,499.00, Amazon is selling the M1-powered model with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $2,249 — a price Best Buy is currently matching. We were very impressed with the 16-inch machine, which offers a Mini LED display that the new MacBook Air lacks and fantastic performance that makes it the most powerful laptop we’ve ever tested for content creation and creative work. The laptop also boasts some of the longest battery life we’ve seen. Plus, the port selection is terrific; whereas the MacBook Air only allows for one external display, you can use the 16-inch MacBook Pro with three external displays and a 4K TV at the same time. Read our review.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

ViewSonic XG2431 - Review

Getting a good monitor is a really good upgrade for your gaming setup considering it just improves the overall gaming experience. However, it can be a really tough choice considering there are so many brands to choose from which are barely distinguishable from one another except for the design aspect. Enter, ViewSonic’s XG2431 Gaming Monitor that offers a little extra something which will definitely have gamers lining up to get it.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases 2022

It may no longer be the newest thing out there, but Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra continues to be a top-of-the-line Android flagship that'll stay relevant for a long time. That said, a device this big (and expensive) needs proper protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases available out there!
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
IGN

Hori Fighting Commander Octa for PS5 Review

Fighting game enthusiasts have long been looking to replicate the head-to-head intensity found in an arcade at home, and for a long time the best way to enjoy these games was with an arcade fighting stick. However, these large, box-like controllers are bulky, expensive, and not very portable. Thankfully, some manufacturers have taken to miniaturizing the fight stick experience and adapting it into a handheld controller, otherwise known as a fightpad. Hori’s latest iteration is tailored for PlayStation consoles and offers a great alternative to the standard DualSense controller for fighting games.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $110, Get a Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $44.88 Shipped – Today Only

The Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard outclasses all of its competitors at this price point, and you can get one for $44.88 shipped, today only, originally $109.99. Featuring a sleek yet durable aluminum frame, vibrant, per-key RGB backlighting, and new 100% German-made CHERRY VIOLA mechanical keyswitches with smooth linear travel. Product page.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Keychron Q5 Review: A full-sized mechanical keyboard in a compact shell

The Keychron Q5 is the company's newest wired mechanical keyboard, and is a full-sized keyboard in a compact shell that will appeal to not just gamers, but regular users as well. We've consistently given good ratings to Keychron's keyboards, such as the K3 model and the Q1 model. The Q5...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

I upgraded my Framework Laptop’s CPU in under 15 minutes

The Framework Laptop had quite an ambitious premise upon release — a “modular” laptop that was made to be tinkered with and upgraded. After using the device myself, I walked away convinced that Framework was onto something. At least, in theory. Contents. The true test would come...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Neco Badge

This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide describes what you need to do, to get the Neco Badge. This badge is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Neco Badge can be obtained in Chapter 10 - Midtown. To learn how to get all the badges in the game check out our List of Badges page or watch the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 is over $2,000 off today

Lenovo’s laptop offerings have bloomed over the past few years — from everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s something for everybody. Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, a great 2-in-1 that’s having a massive sale right now, is going for $2,507, down from $4,559, an incredible $2,052 discount from the retail price and likely one of the better 2-in-1 laptop deals you’re going to find today.
COMPUTERS
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Tournament Hosting Website 'Repeat.gg'

Sony PlayStation is on an acquisition spree and have just completed their agreement to acquire Bungie. This is one of the biggest deals in the gaming industry and hopefully a partnership that will bring us a whole set of top-notch titles. The deal closed on a whopping price of $3.7 billion for acquiring the Destiny 2 developer. It seems that PlayStation has still got more in the bag as their latest acquisition has just been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Amazon Prime Day India 2022: The Best Deals on Gaming Monitors You Can Grab

Two more days till Amazon Prime Day begins and the people are not able to hold their excitement anymore. People have been waiting for this sale to begin since a very long time as Amazon has brought along a plethora of eye catching deals. Recently we covered the best smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day. Today we will be checking out the best gaming monitors on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Vizio's new MQX-Series 120Hz 4K TVs start at just $629

TV maker Vizio has announced its lineup of 4K TVs for 2022-2023, with the new offerings led by its M-Series Quantum X (MQX) models. The MQX sets are loaded with both performance- and gamer-oriented features, while the M-Series Quantum 6 and V-series 4K TVs that Vizio also announced are more value-oriented, with a 65-inch V-series model selling for just $499.
ELECTRONICS

