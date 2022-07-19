ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Qualifying procedures for November 8 Election

By Louisiana Secretary of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following has been provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:. Qualifying for the November 8 Open Congressional Primary election will be held from Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22 from 8...

L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES 2023 LOUISIANA STATE TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (the Department) today announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year state-level winners. Brittany Bonnaffons of Hahnville High School in St. Charles Parish has been selected as the 2023 State Teacher of the Year and Dr. David Schexnaydre, Jr. of Harry M. Hurst Middle School in St. Charles Parish is the 2023 State Principal of the Year.
WAFB

Former Ascension Parish Court judge dies

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A long-time, former Ascension Parish Court judge has died. The 23rd Judicial District and Ascension Parish Court announced Judge Pegram J. Mire Jr. passed away early Tuesday morning, July 19. Flags at all courthouse buildings in the district will be lowered until after Mire’s memorial services.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
Gov. Edwards, DOTD discuss the state’s updated Strategic Highway Safety Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today (July 20), Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson to discuss the Department’s updated Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP). The SHSP, which is updated every five years, identifies emphasis areas, strategies, and tactics...
KATC News

42K Louisiana homeowners dropped by insurance company Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 40,000 homeowners are looking for new insurance policies after an insurance company dropped them, following similar moves by two other companies. Southern Fidelity canceled 42,000 policies Friday, leaving Louisiana homeowners with 60 days to find new coverage, state insurance officials said. That...
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 7/11 to 7/15

During the week of July 11 – July 15, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Michael Cashio, 7313 Debit Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 43, pled guilty to...
KLFY News 10

Oilfield worker evacuated from Louisiana platform following illness

SOUTHWEST PASS, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield platform worker was evacuated Wednesday morning from a Louisiana platform near Southwest Pass. According to the Coast Guard, watch standers received notification around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday of a 49-year-old male experiencing severe abdominal pain. The worker was stationed on platform West Delta...
wbrz.com

Despite press conference announcing Narcan on EBR campuses, school officials say it's not happening

BATON ROUGE - School representatives were blindsided by a news conference, promoted by local elected officials, where a supposed plan to put Narcan on school campuses parish-wide was unveiled. Hours after community activist Tonja Myles—accompanied by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and other parish leaders—announced a plan to put the overdose-reversing...
theadvocate.com

Zachary officials hear from Entergy; options to reduce bills, get help shared

Desiree Harris, Zachary’s Entergy customer service manager, addressed Mayor David Amrhein and the Zachary City Council members recently regarding Entergy utility bills, energy efficiency and storm readiness. She discussed several factors impacting Entergy utility bills, including summer heat and increased usage, natural gas prices, and storm recovery costs. She...
