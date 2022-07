Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman from Eastover. According to authorities, 79 year old Kiziah Goodwin has not been seen since Tuesday night. Police say Goodwin was last seen at her home yesterday evening and at that time was wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes. Officials say she is known to keep her hair under a hat or other types of coverings.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO