Grand Rapids, MI

Family Frolic at the Zoo returns this week

By Christine Kelso
WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A popular West Michigan event returns to John Ball Zoo on Sunday, July 24th. The...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

Discover Art, Eats, and Fun in Downtown Ada

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Downtown Ada The Streets of downtown Ada are full of vibrant artwork, thanks to the Ada Business Association and the Kent District Library. This wheelchair accessible path of children’s art is posted on all 34 of the downtowns businesses windows. The artwork that was done by kids from Ada and around West Michigan. Including children staying at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The artwork event starts this Friday and will go on until the 4th of September. So, there is plenty of time to make a trip to downtown Ada to enjoy the artwork as well as all the fun things Ada has to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enter to Win Tickets to Journey at Soaring Eagle Casino!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort on Friday, August 5th. This outdoor concert starts at 8:00 pm, rain or shine! Sing along to “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.
EAGLE, MI
WOOD

Help Exalta Health by hitting the golf course

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For more than a quarter century, Exalta Health has been providing healthcare to those who are un-insured, under-insured and refugees. There’s a chance for you to hit the golf course soon to support this nonprofit that’s so important to our community. Ed Postma joins in studio with what you need to know!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy a golf outing in the Manistee National Forest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to golf, you know some of Michigan’s most well known golf courses can be found up north, amid some really beautiful terrain! The course we’re taking you to today has an “up north” feel, but you don’t have to drive far to get there – Stonegate Golf Club is surrounded by the beautiful Manistee National Forest and it’s located within Muskegon County.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Make a Messy Masterpiece at Kalamazoo’s New Splatter Room

It's amazing all the fun you can have within 4 walls! You may have heard of rage rooms, where patrons pay to smash and break stuff à la the printer scene from Office Space, or have tried your hand at cracking the code at one of the local escape rooms, but be prepared to get messy with this latest trend-- Splatter Rooms!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Raise a glass to National Tequila Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Sunday, July 24 is National Tequila Day but our friends at DrinkGR have an entire week planned centered around the distilled beverage. • Tuesday, July 26th, 6-9 PM Lolo’s Bar and Grill Holland, MI. 1862 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland. • Wednesday, July 27th WM WhiteCaps...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Need Toys for Christmas? Toys “R” Us Coming Back to West Michigan

It was a shocking and crushing blow when THE toy store went bankrupt in 2018 and all their stores closed. Toy "R" Us, the place to go for toys, games, etc., especially for Christmas, came to the end of the line. The big store in front of Center Point Mall, here in Grand Rapids locked their doors and went bye bye as did all their other stores across the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Make the End of Bubbles’ Life Joyful by Adopting Her!

This week we're featuring the Humane Society favorite, Bubbles! I talked with Brianna from the Humane Society about Bubbles who entered into their care covered in tumors and is looking for a hospice home where she can spend the rest of her days in comfort, getting all the love she deserves!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Saugatuck, Michigan

For more than a century, artists have congregated in Saugatuck, Michigan, weaving their creative spirits into the fabric of this warm and LGBTQ-friendly town. Art flourishes everywhere—in the sculptures around downtown; in the summer lineup of film and music festivals; and in the paintings, prints and pottery that fill more than 30 colorful galleries. Many of those showrooms double as studios, so you may catch an artist at work. And if you feel the impulse to get hands-on yourself, check out the class schedule at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts or look into visitors' events at the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists' Residency.
SAUGATUCK, MI
swmichigandining.com

Berries Famous Pancake House

I was bummed when Theo and Stacy’s closed their Westnedge location a couple years ago. They went from three locations in the area to just the downtown one over the course of a few years. The building they were in for so many years is on the very busy...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
westernherald.com

Miller Auditorium announces what’s to come

Western Michigan University’s James W. Miller Auditorium has been host to a plethora of shows since its grand opening in 1968. The 2022-23 season announcement has been released with several shows that campus community members and Kalamazoo locals can look forward to. Miller Auditorium is ranked one of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

