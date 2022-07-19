ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Voters report multiple problems at Baltimore City polling locations

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxXlx_0gkvanBx00

It's Primary Election Day in Maryland, and voters are already reporting multiple problems at polling locations in Baltimore City.

Before 8:30am, WMAR-2 news received calls from two voters complaining about broken machines at the Yorkwood Elementary School and New Era Academy polls.

This apparently forced one location to switch to paper ballots.

We're told both locations also opened late, leaving voters waiting and even causing some to leave without casting a ballot.

We've reached out to the Baltimore City Board of Elections, but have yet to hear back.

It's the latest issue facing City voters leading up to Election Day.

Not only has the City struggled to find election judges , but back in June 150 Baltimore voters were assigned to wrong precincts .

Then there is the statewide issue of mail-in ballots.

MORE: Primary Election Results could be delayed weeks, says the State Board of Election

By law, election officials can't start counting those ballots until Thursday, July 21st at 10am.

More than half-a-million voters in Maryland have requested a mail-in ballot for Tuesday's primary election. That represents nearly 13.4 percent of all eligible voters in the state.

So far, over 165,000 of those ballots have already been received by local election boards.

As result we could be waiting til August for some races to be settled.

To find your polling location, click here .

Comments / 10

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Tight primary races on hold as state officials prepare to count mail-in ballots

BALTIMORE — Now, we wait for the mail-in votes to be counted. However, election officials don’t know how long that will take. It could take days, or it could take a couple of weeks before we know the winners of some of these hotly-contested races, including Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Office and the Democratic nomination of the Gubernatorial primary.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes

Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a digital record of the vote. WBAL-TV 11 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Day#Election Local#New Era Academy
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. As numbers first started coming in to the 11 Newsroom, Democratic challenger Ivan Bates held an early lead over incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who was in second, and challenger Thiru Vignarajah, who was in third.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Democratic frontrunners make final push for votes in primary election

BALTIMORE -- More than a half-dozen Democrats are seeking to be the state party's nominee for governor, hoping to capture the Government House for the first time since 2015.Polling shows Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, and author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore leading the pack.WJZ caught up with the three front-runners the day of the primary election.Peter FranchotPeter Franchot crisscrossed the state greeting supporters. He's been in state government longer than any other candidate for governor."Sometimes the party's get so narrow in their thinking and adversarial in their approach that most of the people in...
BALTIMORE, MD
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Jul 19 Maryland's 3rd Congressional District Election

The 3rd Congressional District of Maryland covers all or part of Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Baltimore County, Montgomery County. All U.S. House districts, including the 3rd Congressional District of Maryland, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for July 19, 2022. The filing deadline was April 15, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

I-Team examines fed's efforts to prevent violence in Baltimore City

The 11 News I-Team examines the federal effort to create a violence intervention program on the local level, searching for solutions amid an increase in gun violence in Baltimore. "Our violent crime enforcement efforts have to be harmonized with our violence intervention and prevention efforts. We don't do a great...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School Board Candidates say City Schools needs more transparency

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Within days, we should know which Baltimore City school board candidates will advance to the general election. Five of the eight candidates recently spoke with Project Baltimore. It’s not often that candidates running for elected office all agree on something. But when it comes to transparency within Baltimore City Public Schools, every school board candidate Project Baltimore interviewed, said North Avenue needs to be more transparent.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Here's 6 things to know if you're voting on Election Day

Polls open across Maryland at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m. Statewide races for Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller are on the ballot. There are also multiple local races, including for Congress, State’s Attorney, and County Council. See who is running here. Double check your...
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy