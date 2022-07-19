ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Renwick Street Bridge will have a new look soon

KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out these wild turkeys at the Monroe zoo. Organizers with the United Way of NELA are...

www.knoe.com

MyArkLaMiss

The City of West Monroe holds Arkansas Road widening and roundabout project ribbon cutting

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, July 19, 2022, The City of West Monroe held the Arkansas Road widening and roundabout project ribbon cutting. The project has transformed the busy corridor by significantly improving traffic flow along three miles of roadway. The project included the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) widening Arkansas Road from North 7th Street to Caldwell Road from two to five lanes, with a continuous center left turn lane.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

High heat impact on senior citizens

KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Check out these wild turkeys at the Monroe zoo. Organizers with the United Way of NELA are continuing their heirship program to help individuals who inherit property avoid losing the real estate.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Frosty Factory

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Allison Lee and Dolph Williams with the Frosty Factory joined West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell to discuss its re-grand opening and ribbon cutting. Learn more about the event by watching the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

First West Thrift helping ministries across our area

This past winter, Phillip Thigpen received a phone call from a volunteer at Life Choices of North Central Louisiana in Ruston. The non-profit organization that helps pregnant women was in need of newborn baby clothes. Thigpen, who is in his eighth year as the Director of First West Thrift Store...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddies: Wild Turkeys

Organizers with the United Way of NELA are continuing their heirship program to help individuals who inherit property avoid losing the real estate. Wine is normally not associated with Northeast Louisiana, but The Thirsty Farmer is trying to change that perception. Olive Street Fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Olive Street...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Paranormal activity captured inside of a historical South Arkansas museum

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, Central Arkansas-based Paranormal Investigators, GhostAholics spent one night at the Newton House Museum to capture activity in the same house that’s been in El Dorado for over two-hundred years. The husband-wife duo recorded their stay at the home, ending the investigation with hours...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Pedestrian bridge near Carroll High getting some school spirit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new look is coming to Renwick Street bridge in Monroe as part of an effort to improve the look of the city. The pedestrian bridge crosses the heavily traveled Highway 165 near Carroll High School. Officials say it’ll be emblazoned with the words Carroll High School Bulldog Nation.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire responds to two-house fire on Olive Street

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a two-house fire on Olive Street on July 18. They say one house became engulfed in flames and caught a neighboring house on fire. The neighboring house had one person inside, but they were able to get out unharmed.
MONROE, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
franchising.com

Regymen Fitness Continues to Expand, Announcing Upcoming Monroe Location

July 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // MONROE, LA. - Regymen Fitness, a boutique gym offering an array of workouts with the technology to support its success, is continuing its expansion, announcing their newest location in the Bayou State, opening in Monroe. Located at 1840 Foresight Ave, on the corner of 18th and Louisville, the brand’s newest location is expected to open in Q3 of 2022 and will be led by Louisiana native, Kenny O’Neil.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

FOX 14 Your Morning News: The Well Church’s Block Party and Magic Show

MONROE, LA

