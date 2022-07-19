ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sporty-Chic In Fleece Top With Crocodile Print Leggings & Sleek Nike Sneakers

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYh5c_0gkvaX1D00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is back to business after her beautiful weekend wedding to Ben Affleck. Her latest appearance comes two days after the duo tied the knot in Las Vegas. On Monday, the newlywed and multi-hyphenate superstar was spotted on the move as she headed to a recording studio in Los Angeles.

Lopez stuck to a sporty vibe for the daytime outing. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” musician wore a black cropped athleisure shirt by Kith, which featured zipper detailing and thumb holes. She teamed the skintight piece with dark leggings that had crocodile print throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffnvh_0gkvaX1D00
Jennifer Lopez arrives at a recording studio in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyZak_0gkvaX1D00
Jennifer Lopez at a recording studio in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Staying true to a cozy and chill vibe, she pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and opted for a fresh face with no makeup. She kept her accessories minimal, only adding small gold hoop earrings and covered her eyes with black aviator shades.

Lopez tied her look together with a pair of ankle socks and black Nike sneakers. The sleek silhouette included a thick white outsole, patent toe and Nike’s signature swoosh logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l741H_0gkvaX1D00
Jennifer Lopez spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. The award-winning singer has also dabbled in footwear, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Put on a pair of sleek black sneakers and add an athletic twist to your outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1Aqb_0gkvaX1D00
CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Reposto Sneakers, $52 (was $70).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHwtJ_0gkvaX1D00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Air Max INTRLK Lite Sneaker, $75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYbGG_0gkvaX1D00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nike Tanjun Move To Zero Casual Sneakers, $70.

Comments / 8

user from Boynton
1d ago

Is this all we’re going to hear? I have on a gorgeous off the shoulder pink top. Is that news? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Masters Maximalism With Bohemian Jewelry & Crochet Crop Top

Click here to read the full article. Lauren Sanchez put an unexpected twist on maximalist accessorizing that she shared with fans on Instagram today. The entrepreneur and philanthropist noted she was celebrating “summer time magic” in a simple outfit that got a chic upgrade. The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wore a plunging cream-colored crochet top threaded loosely for breathability. Sanchez offset the basic halter top with plenty of jewelry ranging from silver chains to large chunky turquoise stones. Each necklace was layered atop one another, stealing the show. Some necklaces were threaded through large silver and turquoise charms while others...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Jennifer Lopez
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoes#Kith#Coach
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Diamond Ring In Steamy Instagram Selfie

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the block! Multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez seemingly took the lyrics of her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” to a whole new level on Wednesday, June 29, posting a sultry selfie conspicuously featuring one notable accessory — a massive diamond ring. The snap, which Lopez shared with her more than 216 million Instagram followers, depicts the star seemingly sitting outdoors as she sported a timeless look consisting of a classic white button-down shirt, subtle earrings, and a light glossy lip, making her large, emerald-cut diamond accessory the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Proves She’s a Mini Fashionista

Watch: Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents. It's never too early to become a fashion icon in the making. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is only 6 months old, but she's already rocking one of the biggest fashion trends. The mini fashionista wore an adorable denim bucket hat in a new picture shared by her mom on Instagram. In the Baywatch star's July 7 post, which was dedicated to her longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, she wrote: "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

139K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy