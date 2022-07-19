Clinton man charged with murder, accused of shooting two people to death at local park

A 19-year-old Clinton man has been charged with murder, accused of killing two men Sunday at a local park.

Henry County prosecutors on Monday charged Airic Brauer with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after an investigation into the shooting deaths of two men, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a probable cause statement.

Brauer allegedly fired multiple rounds at several individuals involved in the incident at Artesian Park in Clinton, according to the documents.

Clinton is a city of about 9,000 people about 80 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Brauer will be held without bail. Law enforcement officials said additional charges may be filed.