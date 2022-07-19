ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Clinton man charged with murder, accused of shooting two people to death at local park

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnKRW_0gkvaMYS00

A 19-year-old Clinton man has been charged with murder, accused of killing two men Sunday at a local park.

Henry County prosecutors on Monday charged Airic Brauer with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after an investigation into the shooting deaths of two men, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a probable cause statement.

Brauer allegedly fired multiple rounds at several individuals involved in the incident at Artesian Park in Clinton, according to the documents.

Clinton is a city of about 9,000 people about 80 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Brauer will be held without bail. Law enforcement officials said additional charges may be filed.

Comments / 0

Related
mykdkd.com

UPDATE: Clinton Man Charged with Murder

The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed the charges of murder in the second degree and armed criminal action against Airic Brauer, 19, of Clinton, Missouri. Assistant Prosecutor LaChrisha Gray filed the murder charge on behalf of the State of Missouri on July 18, 2022, after reviewing the allegations presented by the Clinton Police.
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people died Sunday night after a shooting near a park in Clinton, Missouri. A Clinton police officer responded to the area of Artesian Park near Rogers Street about 10:30 p.m. and found multiple cars in a gravel parking lot, a release stated. Law enforcement found...
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

Family members grieve after 2 young men are killed in shooting at Clinton park

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced prosecutors filed charges against a 19-year-old following a double shooting Sunday at Artesian Park. The victims were 21 years old and 18 years old. Prosecutors charged Airic Brauer with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Additional...
CLINTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
Clinton, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Henry County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Henry County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach man arrested with nearly a pound of meth heads to trial next April

A Sunrise Beach man found with almost a pound of methamphetamine is scheduled for a jury trial. A Camden County judge scheduled Roy Johnson last Friday for a five-day jury trial to begin April 10, 2023. Johnson is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (7/18)

John Taylor Hall of Clinton, MO was arrested on 7/15/2022 for burglary in the 2nd degree and stealing. Ruby Ann Howard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 7/16/2022 for possession of drug paraphernalia. Airic Norman Brauer of Clinton, MO was arrested on 7/17/2022 for murder in the 1st degree-homicide.
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 27-year-old Ryan M. Nelson is wanted for parole violation on a burglary charge and failure to appear for charges of possession of marijuana and second-degree burglary. Nelson is described as white and about 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING LAW-ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

A Warrensburg man has been charged with felonies for allegedly assaulting law-enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a reported incident on July 15. According to a probable-cause statement, after authorities put handcuffs on Tony Dale Barron after a traffic stop and subsequent arrest, they say Barron became hostile toward officers and head-butted an officer in the nose. They also say Barron resisted arrest and caused injuries to two officers. One officer sustained cuts and bruises to their arms and legs, and the other sustained an injury to their finger.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

Sedalia PD seek the whereabouts of wanted man

SEDALIA, Mo. – Police seek public information regarding the whereabouts of a Sedalia man wanted on multiple charges. Sedalia Police Department indicates 27-year-old Ryan M. Nelson is wanted on charges of parole violation, burglary, failure to appear, and marijuana possession. Nelson is described as a white male, 5 feet...
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Double homicide investigation underway in Clinton, Missouri

New life jacket requirement at Oceans of Fun following girl's death. Oceans of Fun is adding a new requirement following the death of a young girl who was pulled from a swimming pool at the theme park earlier this month. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If you notice a little...
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO IDENTIFY THREE INDIVIDUALS

An area law enforcement is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three individuals in reference to using a stolen credit card. If you have any information you are urged to contact Detective Kirra Pappert at (660) 827-7823...
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For July 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of July 14th, Sedalia Fire was dispatched for a garage fire at 625 West 5th Street. The SFD arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire. A check of the scene revealed possible evidence a firework had been discharged, which may have contributed to the cause of the fire. At the time of the report, there is no evidence to support who discharged the firework.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man convicted or robbing convenience store with hatchet

A Sedalia man is convicted of robbing a convenience store with a hatchet. On Thursday, a jury found Freddie Thomas, 52, guilty of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Prosecutors say Thomas entered a Casey’s General Store on West 16th Street in January of 2020...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For July 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 16th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Boulevard in Sedalia for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tracy Myles, 27, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Myles was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. There was no bond information in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

TEEN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A teenage female had to be flown from the scene of an accident in Pettis County on Monday, July 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old girl, of Sedalia, stood up while a 2006 Yamaha was in motion and fell off the vehicle. The...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Man Left With Serious Injures In One Vehicle Crash

A Richmond man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle rollover crash. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Richmond resident Daniel T. Mitchell was driving a 1999 Ford F250 southbound on Missouri Route 131 at Mulberry Road in Lafayette County when he failed to negotiate a curve and his truck went off the left side of the roadway.
RICHMOND, MO
933kwto.com

18 Individuals Indicted for Southwest Missouri Meth Operation

18 individuals in and around Southwest Missouri have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. According to the Department of Justice, officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and firearms. The federal indictment charges each of the 18 defendants with...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
872
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy