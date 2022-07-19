ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has COVID-19, is likely to miss Thursday hearing

By Sarah D. Wire
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtaOP_0gkvaH8p00
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is likely to miss Thursday's prime-time hearing after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, is likely to miss the panel's Thursday hearing after contracting COVID-19.

Thompson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday and has mild symptoms, he said in a statement. He plans to isolate for several days in accordance with federal guidelines. Committee staff said Thompson has instructed them to proceed with Thursday's prime-time hearing, scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific.

The hearing will examine in detail what former President Trump was doing in the 187 minutes between when the attack on the Capitol began and when Trump released a video urging rioters to go home. It will be led by Reps. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) The chairman and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) have given opening and closing statements at each hearing, even when other committee members lead the presentation and question witnesses.

Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, two former White House aides who resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, are expected to testify . The committee has spent nearly a year collecting depositions and documents detailing moment by moment what the president was doing behind closed doors in the White House as the Capitol was stormed.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 18

oooooooo101
1d ago

Maybe he gave some to Liz. She’s got about a month left before she loses the primary to an honest lady that only about 200 people had ever heard of. Hopefully Liz will spend her free time quail hunting with daddy.

Reply(2)
13
Clocked Proede
1d ago

I guess the vaccination is just not working out for you guys🥴 Neither will January 6th God is good😇

Reply(4)
9
Heather Lundy
1d ago

Shouldn't the whole committee be quarantining? Or is that rule only for tax paying peasants?

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Liz Cheney
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
366K+
Followers
66K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy