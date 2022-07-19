ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

James Gunn ignites feud with popular YouTuber after saying she 'spouts bulls**t'

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1yBN_0gkvaGG600

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has 'eviscerated' YouTube pop culture commentator Grace Randolph after she made a dig at tow of his most recent projects.

For those who don't know Randolph is a popular YouTuber who reviews movies and television shows and is the most watched female reviewer on the platform, with more than 900,000 subscribers.

Despite her popularity, Randolph has a reputation for speaking her mind and perhaps rubbing people up the wrong way, which any critic has the right to do. It's just their opinion, right?

However, a recent video she made hyping the forthcoming movies of 2023 didn't sit too well with Gunn, whose third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to be released next year.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the video Randolph suggested that there had been a "less than stellar reception to The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker," despite the consensus stating otherwise.

Peacemaker starring John Cena proved to be an unlikely critical and audience hit and has already been commissioned for a second season, meanwhile, The Suicide Squad was seen as a vast improvement on the original, despite failing to make its budget back at the box office.

When a Twitter user pointed out to Gunn what Randolph had said about those two efforts he replied: "The earth revolves around the sun, mothers love their children, & Grace Randolph will spout bulls**t"

Many thought that Gunn's clap back was pretty spot on.

\u201c\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8 @JamesGunn destroys @GraceRandolph \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d

— Matt Jarbo (@Matt Jarbo) 1658009382

\u201cJames Gunn evisceration's of Grace Randolph a common W\n\nGood job sir\u201d

— Jacob \ud83c\udf08 Charlie Puth stan era (@Jacob \ud83c\udf08 Charlie Puth stan era) 1657998659

\u201cJames Gunn clowning on Grace Randolph is the best thing ever\u201d

— \u29d7Charlotte\u2756 (@\u29d7Charlotte\u2756) 1658066899

Others weren't so impressed.

\u201cJames Gunn taking shots at Grace Randolph the one time she says facts. Lol\u201d

— Carlos 0101101010101010 The Bot010 Digital 0101010 (@Carlos 0101101010101010 The Bot010 Digital 0101010) 1658076563

\u201c@JamesGunn @BungleNoMore How dare you??!!\n @GraceRandolph is an amazing person and ten times better than you'll ever be \ud83d\ude21\u201d

— Ligerbusa (@Ligerbusa) 1657995972

This isn't the first time the two have locked horns. Back in September 2021, Gunn called out Randolph for claiming that the Batman villain Bane, was going to be in Peacemaker, something that never happened.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Randolph
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Indy100

Someone worked out what The Avengers would have looked like if it was made in the 90s

Back in 2019 Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest movies of all-time'The fourth Avengers blockbuster in the ever-expanding, all-consuming Marvel Cinematic Universe was their most ambitious film to date. Featuring a cacophony of superheroes, it saw the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and Spider-Man join forces to battle the evil Thanos, who is intent on destroying the universe. This meant that it featured the acting talents of Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman and Chris Pratt, to name but a few.However, it was the last time that we saw a...
TV SHOWS
Indy100

Emu named Emmanuel goes viral for constantly interrupting his caretaker's videos

And now, in lighter news, an emu has become the internet’s new favourite thing after stealing the limelight in her caretaker’s videos.The bird, with the fantastic name Emmanuel Todd Lopez, lives in Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida.Emmanuel has become quite the viral sensation over recent days, ever since video bombing his carer’s videos in a series of hilarious clips.Caretaker Taylor Blake likes to keep her followers up to date with the goings on around the hobby farm and attempts to educate her followers, but it seems that Emmanuel likes the attention too much to stay out of frame.Sign up...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad
Variety

Beyonce Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Collaborators: Drake, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Tems, Dozens More

Beyonce has revealed the credits for her forthcoming seventh full-length solo album “Renaissance,” and they’re every bit as star-studded and envelope-pushing as you’d expect, a mixture of household names like Drake, Jay-Z and Pharrell, veteran hitmakers like The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq, Hit Boy, Mike Dean and Nova Wave, and some unknowns who are having their first entries on Genius.com.
MUSIC
Indy100

Olivia Rodrigo sparks debate over her Chipotle card that gives her free food

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo appears to have a Chipotle card that gives her free food - and it’s caused a debate online.Rodrigo took to her Instagram Story to feature the card that grants her free food from the chain for a year.She dubbed the card her “prized possession” in a screenshot highlighted on TikTok. Her name is also on the card. \u201cLIV THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT QUESTION\u203c\ufe0f \nwhat is your chipotle order? @Olivia_Rodrigo #AskOlivia\u201d — liv (@liv) 1622050275 ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What is the mysterious Pink Sauce condiment that is causing so much controversy on TikTok?

A new and mysterious pink sauce condiment that has gone viral on TikTok is causing controversy among internet users.The brightly pink-coloured sauce is aptly named and has caught the eye of TikTokers with some citing concerns about the safety of the product.Pink Sauce was made by the TikTok creator and celebrity chef Chef Pii, who describes herself on Instagram as “The Flavor Genie”.The mysterious sauce’s unusual colour is believed to derive from dragon fruit, which is one of the ingredients listed. According to the product website, other ingredients include water, raw honey, sunflower seed oil, distilled vinegar, garlic, pink Himalayan...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

The funniest BeReal memes as GenZ's anti-Instagram app goes viral

BeReal is a social media platform that has risen in popularity recently and now it has received the ultimate meme treatment from Gen Z. Founded in 2019 by Alexis Barreyat, the photo-sharing app offers users "a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," according to the company and has been installed more than 7 million times - an increase of 315 per cent in downloads the start of this year alone.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

No, the Minions didn't serve Hitler between 1933 and 1945

The laughable rumour that the Minions from Despicable Me served Hitler between 1933 and 1945 has been doing the rounds on social media again. Thanks to the release of the Minions: The Rise of Gru film, which has also seen the new Gentleminions trend emerge, some have reignited the joke that the little yellow creatures were somehow involved with the Third Reich.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Indy100

183K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy