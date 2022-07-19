James Gunn ignites feud with popular YouTuber after saying she 'spouts bulls**t'

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has 'eviscerated' YouTube pop culture commentator Grace Randolph after she made a dig at tow of his most recent projects.

For those who don't know Randolph is a popular YouTuber who reviews movies and television shows and is the most watched female reviewer on the platform, with more than 900,000 subscribers.

Despite her popularity, Randolph has a reputation for speaking her mind and perhaps rubbing people up the wrong way, which any critic has the right to do. It's just their opinion, right?

However, a recent video she made hyping the forthcoming movies of 2023 didn't sit too well with Gunn, whose third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to be released next year.

In the video Randolph suggested that there had been a "less than stellar reception to The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker," despite the consensus stating otherwise.

Peacemaker starring John Cena proved to be an unlikely critical and audience hit and has already been commissioned for a second season, meanwhile, The Suicide Squad was seen as a vast improvement on the original, despite failing to make its budget back at the box office.

When a Twitter user pointed out to Gunn what Randolph had said about those two efforts he replied: "The earth revolves around the sun, mothers love their children, & Grace Randolph will spout bulls**t"

Many thought that Gunn's clap back was pretty spot on.

\u201c\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8 @JamesGunn destroys @GraceRandolph \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d — Matt Jarbo (@Matt Jarbo) 1658009382 \u201cJames Gunn evisceration's of Grace Randolph a common W



Good job sir\u201d — Jacob \ud83c\udf08 Charlie Puth stan era (@Jacob \ud83c\udf08 Charlie Puth stan era) 1657998659 \u201cJames Gunn clowning on Grace Randolph is the best thing ever\u201d — \u29d7Charlotte\u2756 (@\u29d7Charlotte\u2756) 1658066899

Others weren't so impressed.

\u201cJames Gunn taking shots at Grace Randolph the one time she says facts. Lol\u201d — Carlos 0101101010101010 The Bot010 Digital 0101010 (@Carlos 0101101010101010 The Bot010 Digital 0101010) 1658076563 \u201c@JamesGunn @BungleNoMore How dare you??!!

@GraceRandolph is an amazing person and ten times better than you'll ever be \ud83d\ude21\u201d — Ligerbusa (@Ligerbusa) 1657995972

This isn't the first time the two have locked horns. Back in September 2021, Gunn called out Randolph for claiming that the Batman villain Bane, was going to be in Peacemaker, something that never happened.

