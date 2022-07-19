ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)

By Ariana Baio
 2 days ago
Former press secretary for Donald Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, called an attempted attack on Brett Kavanaugh the "Kavanaugh assassination", leading to some mockery online.

McEnany, 34, criticized the media and White House for the lack of attention on the attempted attack on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.

"You look at the left, they can go out and say nothing about the Kavanaugh assassination, yes the press secretary did - the President didn't," McEnany said on Hannity.

The former White House press secretary's statement about the "Kavanaugh assassination" garnered attention on social media from people.

"Kayleigh McEnany broke major news last night on Hannity," journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on Twitter.

"Kavanaugh was assassinated? Why am I always the last to know?" Ray responded.

Last month, a man was arrested after showing up to Kavanaugh's home with a Glock, burglary tools, a knife, and 37 rounds of ammunition.

The man told police he was upset following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the impending decision on Roe v. Wade.

Although the man never entered or shot at the home of Kavanaugh, he flew across the country to show up to the home of Kavanaugh. His hearing was held at the end of June in which he pled 'not guilty' according to The Washington Post.

But McEnany's lack of the words 'attempted' in her phrasing "Kavanaugh assassination" landed her with several memes and jokes on Twitter following her appearance on Hannity.

"Kavanaugh assassination? So, there's an open seat?" Greg tweeted.

"RIP. (wipes tear) He loved beer!" A Twitter user joked.

Following the charges of attempted murder, the House and Senate passed a bill extending security protection to the immediate families of Supreme Court justices.

Other justices have experienced public outrage since a series of their decisions, including Dobbs v. Jackson, was released this last month.

Comments / 459

No party affiliate
1d ago

What happened to the attacks made on Democrats and those poll workers who were doing their job? How about those doctors trying to save women's lives? weren't they being attacked by the far right in worse ways? Why not mention them as well? If you're going to hit one party for crimes, we also need to make the other party responsible for their actions too.

Reply(25)
169
Dweeze Elkind
1d ago

What I love about trump and the majority of his ex staffers, first thing go they utter i will never lie to you and bingo next utterances are all lies 🤥🤥🤪💩☠️.

Reply(52)
86
Jim Lisenby
1d ago

So she left out the word attempted? Oh the horror! Biden spits out incoherent sentence fragments on a daily basis and nothing but crickets from you lefties. Practice what you preach

Reply(37)
102
WYOMING STATE
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Politics#Assassination#Press Secretary#Violent Crime#The Washington Post
POTUS
