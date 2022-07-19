ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists First Strikes Partnership With Quality Films To Finance & Produce Scripted Series & Films

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Quality Films , the film and TV division of hip hop record label Quality Control , has partnered with production and talent management company Artists First .

The joint venture will focus on the financing, development, and production of film and scripted TV projects in the $10M and under range.

Artists First’s client roster ranges from award-winning creators like Jordan Peele, Kenya Barris, and Jon Chu to actors like Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Martin Lawrence, John Travolta, Niecy Nash, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The two companies will work on projects with their clients, music artists, and brands and both firms will exec produce series and films that emerge of the pact.

It is the latest partnership for Quality Films, which is behind Amazon’s Lil Baby doc Untrapped , after deals with Critical Content and Trioscope Studios.

“We are beyond excited to align with E. Brian Dobbins and the stellar team at Artists First,” said Quality Films President Brian Sher. “Our two companies are very like-minded in philosophy and taste, and we know that together we will tell amazing, important, and entertaining stories.”

Artists First productions include ABC’s Black-ish , Mixed-ish, and Freeform’s Grown-ish , TBS’ The Last O.G ., Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, and Netflix’s Hit & Run . Recent productions include ABC’s The Gong Show and Netflix’s Flaked .

Artists First also produced New Line/Universal’s Central Intelligence in the feature film world, New Line’s Keanu starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, and Paramount’s Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish.

Additionally, Artists First also has a partnership with Spyglass, Broken Road, and Propagate in Artists Road, focusing on lower-budget comedy feature films.

Added E. Brian Dobbins, co-President of Artists First, “I have a deep amount of respect and admiration for what QC has built and stands for, so the opportunity to join forces is thrilling. The joint venture between Artists First and QC provides an opportunity to bring groundbreaking stories to the market and continue to define culture.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Artists First. With our combined roster and know-how, we now have even more tools at our disposal to continue telling culturally-driven stories that make an actual impact at the ground level. This partnership is a no-brainer,” added Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO of Quality Control.

