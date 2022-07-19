ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Will Miss Next Hearing After Testing Positive For Covid

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who has led the January 6th Committee hearings, said that he has tested positive for Covid and will miss Thursday’s session.

Thompson said that he has been experiencing mild symptoms but will be isolating for the next several days.

“Covid-19 is still present, and we must do everything we can to fight this virus,” Thompson said.

Thursday’s hearing will be its second in primetime, and will focus on President Donald Trump’s failure to act for 187 minutes as the Capitol siege was unfolding. The witnesses at the hearing reportedly will be Matt Pottinger, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former deputy press secretary, per CNN.

Committee members Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) are expected to take a central role in the proceedings. They each appeared on Sunday shows to preview what to expect.

A spokesperson for the committee said that Thompson has instructed that the hearing proceed. “Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.”

Thursday’s hearing, the committee’s eighth, is the final one planned. But committee members have suggested that there could be more as they receive new information. Kinzinger said on CBS News’ Face the Nation that they expected to receive a trove of text messages from the Secret Service by Tuesday. The committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for the messages, after reports that they had been deleted from that day.

Comments / 219

Kat Jinglehimer Schmizinoid
1d ago

what the heck? Did Democrats actually got all their forced Shots?Because all Iam seeing is a whole lot of Democrats having covid lately. interesting!

55
Lilly Smith
1d ago

And the did absolutely nothing to Colberts crew because Schiffs staffer let them in AFTER they were told to leave. They entered against CPs say NO.

39
Rich Little
1d ago

I wish they'd spend their time tackling inflation...gas prices..the border instead of a president that been out of office for 18 months...do what we pay you for

25
Related
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon dismisses January 6 committee hearings as a 'show trial' and says a public hearing would have been 'more productive' than court after first day of his criminal contempt trial

Donald Trump's infamous former adviser Steve Bannon laid into the House January 6 committee on Monday upon conclusion of the first day of his criminal trial for contempt of Congress. Bannon was indicted by a grand jury late last year for failing to comply with the January 6 committee's subpoena...
Slate

Amy Coney Barrett Is in Over Her Head

The single most consequential player in the Supreme Court’s current conservative revolution is also the least conspicuous. Justice Amy Coney Barrett powered the court’s hard-right turn by casting the fifth vote in several major decisions—most notably, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade. Yet over the course of the most fractious term in modern history, she rarely bothered to explain herself. While Donald Trump’s other two justices spilled much ink defending their positions, Barrett remained reticent. By the end of the term, she had become an enigmatic figure whose jurisprudence grew more cryptic and confusing with each decision. Even as her court grew more aggressive, she seemed to recede from view.
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
Deadline

Deadline

