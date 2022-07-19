ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

State Police warn of Bitcoin/gift card scam in Indiana County

By Nick Horwat
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County have received multiple reports of Bitcoin and gift card-related scams.

The scams are reportedly targeting the residents and businesses within Indian County and are often contacted through phone call or text message.

According to police, targets have been sent a ruse to purchase gift cards or to withdraw cash and deposit into a Bitcoin ATM.

The scam has been occurring since October of 2021 when I that month alone, Indiana County residents lost a combined $40,000.

A business has lost $14,650 through the scam when an employee was advised to submit cash into one of the Bitcoin ATMs.

According to Bitcoin.com , “Bitcoin ATM kiosks are machines which are connected to the Internet, allowing the insertion of cash or a credit card in exchange for Bitcoin. They look like traditional ATMs, but they do not connect to a bank account and instead connect the customer directly to a Bitcoin exchange for a localized and convenient way to purchase Bitcoin in person. Common locations for Bitcoin ATMs are inside of a retail store, shop, tavern, restaurant, mall or airport.”

Numerous residents across Indian County have been getting hit by the scam, losing everywhere from $100 to $20,000.

State troopers are recommending families and businesses discuss the scams and are aware of the threat.

WTAJ

Police investigate gun reported stolen from Brockway business

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a gun was reported stolen from a Brockway business in Snyder Township. Police were called to Preston Dairy Equipment on Route 28 after a handgun was discovered missing from an office drawer. It’s reported that an unknown white male entered the business July 17 between 6 […]
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Make Multiple DUI Arrests

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Subaru WRX/STI for a summary traffic violation around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, near Reynoldsville Sykesville Road and Shinbone Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Upon further investigation, the arrestee was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1M from stepmother

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Newry couple has been arrested after being accused of taking nearly $1,000,000 from their stepmother and also selling her home right out from underneath her. David Dickman, 45, and Melissa Dickman, 44, are facing multiple felony charges including theft and endangering the welfare of a dependent after being accused […]
NEWRY, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
