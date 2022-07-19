State Police warn of Bitcoin/gift card scam in Indiana County

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County have received multiple reports of Bitcoin and gift card-related scams.

The scams are reportedly targeting the residents and businesses within Indian County and are often contacted through phone call or text message.

According to police, targets have been sent a ruse to purchase gift cards or to withdraw cash and deposit into a Bitcoin ATM.

The scam has been occurring since October of 2021 when I that month alone, Indiana County residents lost a combined $40,000.

A business has lost $14,650 through the scam when an employee was advised to submit cash into one of the Bitcoin ATMs.

According to Bitcoin.com , “Bitcoin ATM kiosks are machines which are connected to the Internet, allowing the insertion of cash or a credit card in exchange for Bitcoin. They look like traditional ATMs, but they do not connect to a bank account and instead connect the customer directly to a Bitcoin exchange for a localized and convenient way to purchase Bitcoin in person. Common locations for Bitcoin ATMs are inside of a retail store, shop, tavern, restaurant, mall or airport.”

Numerous residents across Indian County have been getting hit by the scam, losing everywhere from $100 to $20,000.

State troopers are recommending families and businesses discuss the scams and are aware of the threat.