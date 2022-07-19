ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle is a quick crook-catcher

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevy's latest sports car is ready to go on patrol. The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS will be offered in a pursuit-rated trim when it goes on sale next summer. The Blazer SS is the top performance model of the midsize SUV and comes in civilian trim with a 557 hp...

Comments / 17

Shut Up Lefties
1d ago

Cool. Now back-up can come even later since all the officers will be taking hours to charge their cruisers. Great job democrats!

Reply(1)
6
N. Curbo
1d ago

Are these cheaper to operate than Tesla? If not they’re money pits. Almost 2 times the cost to operate than gas operated vehicles.

Reply
4
John Shaw
1d ago

I'd be careful charging these inside the station.Chevy is new to the EV game and still haven't figured out their battery management system IMO (see headlines for Chevy Bolt)

Reply(1)
3
