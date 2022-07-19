ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

ProMedica reports data breach affecting nearly 1,200 patients

By Luke Ramseth
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLK4M_0gkvZycF00

ProMedica on Tuesday revealed a spring data breach that involved medical information for 1,178 patients.

The Toledo-based nonprofit health system said that emails with private health information were sent to a wrong email address between April 14 and May 27. The error was discovered by ProMedica officials on May 27.

According to a written statement from ProMedica, the breach included one or more of the following: patient names, dates and locations of services, birth dates, medical record numbers, physician names, and service descriptions. There was uncertainty as to whether the emails were viewed by the recipient; however, the company said that it did not have evidence that any personal health information had been misused.

The organization said it sent letters to impacted patients on Friday, and that patients who did not get a letter were not affected. It said it is providing impacted patients with a free year of credit protection monitoring.

​“ProMedica had to thoroughly investigate to make sure all facts were known prior to reporting,” ProMedica spokesman Tausha Moore said of why there was a seven-week delay between discovery and reporting to patients. “As stated in the breach notification, we take our patients’ privacy seriously and wanted to ensure we were notifying everyone impacted and doing so accurately.”

ProMedica said it had "implemented enhanced security measures and completed staff re-training" after the leak. Ms. Moore said that included new technology that prevents sending emails to an incorrect address, and tools that provide notifications after emails are sent to an unexpected address. She said staff have bee re-trained on “validating new email addresses prior to use.”

First Published July 19, 2022, 2:26pm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

How COVID-19 Changed Hospital Care

That's how a 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General described how hospitals operated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. During those early months, hospitals were stretched to the brink as they dealt with “significant challenges related to health care delivery, staffing, vaccination efforts, supplies and financial stability," the report found.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Missouri Independent

Feds want a policy advocates say would let hospitals off the hook for COVID-era lapses

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is responding to the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic by proposing to hide from the public a rating that lets consumers compare hospitals’ safety records and to waive approximately $350 million in financial penalties for roughly 750 hospitals with the worst patient-safety track records.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital-employed physician owners in ambulatory surgery joint ventures

“Should we offer our employed surgeons an ownership position in the freestanding ASC joint venture we are developing?” Health system executives have asked us this question for decades. The answer isn’t always obvious. Some even mistakenly believe it is illegal to allow employed physicians an invest-ment opportunity. But as...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

IT in health care has produced modest changes, so far

It has never been hard to imagine how information technology (IT) might improve health care services. Fast messaging replacing faxes. Electronic health records that can be accessed more easily. Software that can inform doctors' decisions. Telemedicine that makes care more flexible. The possibilities seem endless. But as a new review...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy