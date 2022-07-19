ProMedica reports data breach affecting nearly 1,200 patients

ProMedica on Tuesday revealed a spring data breach that involved medical information for 1,178 patients.

The Toledo-based nonprofit health system said that emails with private health information were sent to a wrong email address between April 14 and May 27. The error was discovered by ProMedica officials on May 27.

According to a written statement from ProMedica, the breach included one or more of the following: patient names, dates and locations of services, birth dates, medical record numbers, physician names, and service descriptions. There was uncertainty as to whether the emails were viewed by the recipient; however, the company said that it did not have evidence that any personal health information had been misused.

The organization said it sent letters to impacted patients on Friday, and that patients who did not get a letter were not affected. It said it is providing impacted patients with a free year of credit protection monitoring.

​“ProMedica had to thoroughly investigate to make sure all facts were known prior to reporting,” ProMedica spokesman Tausha Moore said of why there was a seven-week delay between discovery and reporting to patients. “As stated in the breach notification, we take our patients’ privacy seriously and wanted to ensure we were notifying everyone impacted and doing so accurately.”

ProMedica said it had "implemented enhanced security measures and completed staff re-training" after the leak. Ms. Moore said that included new technology that prevents sending emails to an incorrect address, and tools that provide notifications after emails are sent to an unexpected address. She said staff have bee re-trained on “validating new email addresses prior to use.”

