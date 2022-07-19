Report: Suspension for Deshaun Watson expected to be between 2-8 games

From the latest report, it seems like the rumors of Browns QB Deshaun Watson missing an entire season may not be true. According to Pro Football Focus' Mike Florio, at least one source has told him that the final suspension will be somewhere in the 'two to eight game' range:

"As one source who has reviewed the materials submitted last week by the parties to Judge Sue L. Robinson told PFT on Monday, the final punishment most likely won’t be one year," Florio writes. "The currently expected range is two to eight games.

"The case presented by the NFL ultimately focused on four alleged violations; the fifth (based on media reports and not an interview of the accuser) is not part of the decision-making process. Judge Robinson, after considering the evidence presented to her and making specific findings of fact, will apply the terms of the Personal Conduct Policy to the facts and determine whether and to what extent Watson should be punished."

Florio also writes that despite the ruling that Judge Sue L. Robinson hands down, there's always the possibility that Roger Goodell and the league could appeal for a longer suspension -- though it 'remains to be seen' if that will be the case.

You can read Florio's entire report right here.