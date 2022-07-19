ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

$12M for affordable housing developments in Illinois

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly $12 million is going toward affordable housing developments across the state. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Illinois Habitat for Humanity Accepting Homeownership Applications in August

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is working hard this summer to build houses and now is the time for potential homeowners to apply to be a part of the program. This summer has been a huge one for the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. Since they were able to break ground on the five new houses they are building this summer, they're been hammering and nailing but you know what? Now they need some homeowners!
ROCKFORD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois reduces sales tax on school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is holding its first school supply sales tax holiday. From August 5 through August 14, the sales tax on most school supplies is reduced to 1.25%. That's a 5% decrease from the usual 6.25%. Items that qualify for the tax holiday include school supplies...
ILLINOIS STATE
CHICAGO READER

Drinking water in Illinois prisons is a crapshoot

As Chicago lays the groundwork for a new casino, people imprisoned in Illinois gamble with their health every time they take a drink of water. When most people think of places with poor drinking water, images of poor and underdeveloped countries spring to mind. That’s why the tragedy of Flint, Michigan, was so shocking: people wondered how that could happen in the United States. But it’s not uncommon—last year the Guardian reported that some 25 million Americans drink from contaminated water supplies. Some of those people are here at Stateville Correctional Center.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Real Estate
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
wmay.com

Thousands To Move Into Different Springfield Wards Under Newly-Adopted Map

We now know where Springfield’s ward boundaries will fall for next year’s city elections. Aldermen approved a revised version of new ward maps Tuesday night, despite objections from Alderman Joe McMenamin… who complained that the City Council made changes to the maps for political benefit, rather than leaving the maps in the impartial hands of the Regional Planning Commission. Nearly 15,000 Springfield residents will find themselves in different wards under the new map, including more than 3,000 residents of Ward 7 shifting to either Wards 6 or 8… and roughly 3,000 Ward 10 residents moving to Ward 7.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield wards get redrawn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield officially has a new ward map after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Aldermen passed the measure to redraw the ward maps after seeing three different renditions. They went with the third draft. But the passage didn't come without controversy. Some aldermen say that they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Citizens Want One More Chance for Bresee Tower

Although Danville City Council members did not vote on two key issues last evening (Tuesday), they did hear comments about another issue that has been around for years. Dee Ann Ryan said the city owes it to taxpayers to get assurances that the right decision is made regarding the historical Bresee Tower….
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Developments#Illinoisan#Danville Senior Housing
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Governor JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19. He received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing after being notified of several close contacts testing positive. The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. He will be working...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Two Key Items Pulled From Danville Council Agenda

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says two key items have been pulled from the agenda for this evening’s (Tuesday, July 19th, 2022) city council meeting. One is a vote that had been expected amending an ordinance regarding parking and storage outdoors of recreational vehicles, campers, watercraft, and off-road vehicles.
DANVILLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

Ameren Illinois’ Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative Offers Customers Energy Saving Opportunities

July 20, 2022 – As temperatures heat up and residents and businesses begin to feel the pinch of higher power supply prices, Ameren Illinois is encouraging its customers to explore opportunities to save energy and money through its Energy Efficiency Program. One such offering is the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ). Through HEIQ, qualifying customers can receive a free Home Energy Assessment, which will help identify areas where a home is losing energy, and cost-effective ways to upgrade the home, possibly at no cost to the customer.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

FOID emergency rule change submitted in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Ordinance Restricting Pedestrians Standing In Busy Intersections Passes

After weeks of debate and revisions, Springfield aldermen have approved a new ordinance restricting pedestrians from standing… and panhandling… in some of the city’s busiest intersections. The ordinance approved Tuesday night lists 16 specific high-traffic intersections where the practice is banned, but also says the ban will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois

After some recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this highway that runs through the entire state is now considered the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Buscher Gets Support From Aldermen For Mayoral Bid

Springfield mayoral candidate Misty Buscher is starting out with the backing of several aldermen. Ward 1’s Chuck Redpath, Ward 6’s Kristin DiCenso, and Ward 8’s Erin Conley were in attendance at Buscher’s campaign announcement last week and indicate they are endorsing her for mayor over two-term incumbent Jim Langfelder, who is running for re-election. Ward 10’s Ralph Hanauer could not attend the announcement, but says he is also backing Buscher. Buscher is vowing to have more open lines of communication with aldermen. Appearing live on WMAY, she says her key issues include the future of City Water Light and Power, infrastructure, and public safety.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Not as advertised: Seniors ‘left scrambling’ over diminishing health care access in a ‘health care hub’

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Retired state workers enrolled in Aetna Medicare insurance plans are living in uncertainty and delaying doctors’ appointments. More than 500 former teachers and University of Illinois employees are enrolled in the state-administered plan which no longer includes coverage of the largest health system for Champaign and a number of surrounding counties. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy