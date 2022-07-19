$12M for affordable housing developments in Illinois

Springfield mayoral candidate Misty Buscher is starting out with the backing of several aldermen. Ward 1’s Chuck Redpath, Ward 6’s Kristin DiCenso, and Ward 8’s Erin Conley were in attendance at Buscher’s campaign announcement last week and indicate they are endorsing her for mayor over two-term incumbent Jim Langfelder, who is running for re-election. Ward 10’s Ralph Hanauer could not attend the announcement, but says he is also backing Buscher. Buscher is vowing to have more open lines of communication with aldermen. Appearing live on WMAY, she says her key issues include the future of City Water Light and Power, infrastructure, and public safety.
