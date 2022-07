But seriously, want to catch some waves in the peak of summer here in New England? We certainly have the beaches for it in the Granite State. They say that a journey begins with a single step, and if you're a wannabe surfer or want to try your hand at something new, consider this your push to go for it and sign up for wave surfing lessons. But what are some places in the area that offer them? Let's take a look.

HAMPTON, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO