Clive D. Blount of Floral passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born October 5, 1934, to the late Shelby and Alice Blount. He retired from Southside School District after 32 years in 1989. He had a job he loved going to every day. He loved helping his students and the lives he touched. He attended Arkansas Teacher’s College (now the University of Central Arkansas) in Conway where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree. He received his Master’s Degree in Administration from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. He was Elementary Principal and Junior High Principal at the same time.

FLORAL, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO